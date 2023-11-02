Thursday, November 2, 2023
Austria: Jewish Cemetery attacked in Vienna, wall defaced with Hakencruez symbol

According to media reports, the site in Vienna's southeast comprises two Jewish cemeteries: the old cemetery and the new functioning cemetery, which houses the ceremonial hall opened in 1928.

On Wednesday (1st November) a Jewish leader in Austria said that an act of arson was committed in the Jewish section of the Central Cemetery in Vienna and the cemetery’s outer walls were spray painted with the Hakencruez or the Nazi symbol and the name ‘Hitler’.

Taking to X, the Jewish Community of Vienna President Oskar Deutsch informed about the incident and wrote: “During the night a fire was set on the Jewish part of the central cemetery (IV Gate). The anteroom of the ceremonial hall burned out. Nazi symbols were sprayed on exterior walls. No people were injured. The fire department and police are investigating.”

Meanwhile, the fire department spokesperson Gerald Schimpf informed that the fire started during the night and was almost out by the time firefighters arrived after 8 a.m.

In an X post, Karl Nehammer, the Federal Chancellor of Austria condemned the anti-Jewish incident saying that anti-semitism has no place in society.

“I strongly condemn the attack on the Jewish cemetery in Vienna. Anti-Semitism has no place in our society and will be fought with all political and legal means. I hope the perpetrators are identified quickly,” Nehammer posted.

“The protection of the Jewish community is of the utmost importance,” stated Social Democratic Party head Andreas Babler. We stand shoulder to shoulder with Jews. “Never again, I say.”

Deutsch invited people who wanted to demonstrate their support for the Austrian Jewish community to attend a demonstration on Heldenplatz in Vienna on Thursday.

Participants are expected to form a “sea of lights” for the Israeli captives held by Hamas and to protest “antisemitism, terror, violence, and hatred.” The event is being organised by the local group Yes We Care.

Meanwhile, Federal President Alexander Van Der Bellen observed that the “number of antisemitic incidents in Austria has increased significantly in recent weeks. That must stop.”

Michael Ludwig, the Mayor of Vienna, said that is “shaken” by the attack on the cemetery. “Peaceful and respectful living together is a top priority in our city. It is our historic obligation to protect Jewish life and Jewish institutions,” Ludwig said.

Notably, ever since the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas attacked Israel and a war erupted between Hamas and Israel there has been a significant rise in anti-semitism and related violence.

