Sunday, November 19, 2023
HomeNews ReportsNo deal yet, want all hostages back: Benjamin Netanyahu refutes Washington Post report about...
FeaturedNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

No deal yet, want all hostages back: Benjamin Netanyahu refutes Washington Post report about 5-day ceasefire with Hamas

Adrienne Watson, the White House National Security Council Spokesperson, also clarified,"We have not reached a deal yet, but we continue to work hard to get to a deal."

OpIndia Staff
Israeli PM dismisses Washington Post report about 'ceasefire' with Hamas
Israeli Prime Minsiter Benjamin Netanyahu, image via Reuters
18

Hours after The Washington Post claimed that Hamas and Israel has agreed to a 5-day ceasefire, the Prime Minister of the Jewish State Benjamin Netanyahu rejected incorrect reports about any deal with the Islamic terror outfit on Saturday (18th November).

As per reports, Netanyahu in a press evening clarified that there was no deal in place yet for the release of 240 Israeli civilians held hostage by Hamas. He added that in case of any such deal, the Jewish State would update the public.

“There was no deal on the table…We want to get back all the hostages.We’re doing the utmost to bring back the most possible, including in stages, and we are united on this. We obviously want to bring (home) whole families together,” the Israeli Prime Minister was heard saying.

During the press conference, Minister Benny Gantz informed, “(We have) decades if needed to destroy this thing (Hamas). We don’t have decades to bring the people home…So, yes, from my point of view, it is a priority to get the hostages back.”

“But that priority doesn’t override our obligation (to destroy Hamas) however long it takes. I want to bring back the elderly, and the children. Nobody here wants anything else. Nobody in Israel wants anything else,” he emphasised.

Adrienne Watson, the White House National Security Council Spokesperson, also rejected The Washington Post report in a post on X (formerly Twitter). She said,”We have not reached a deal yet, but we continue to work hard to get to a deal.”

Earlier on Saturday (18th November), the American newspaper claimed that Israel and Hamas has reached a ‘tentative deal’ for ceasefire in exchange for dozens of women and chiledren held by the Islamic terror outfit in Gaza.

“The release, which could begin within the next several days — barring last-minute hitches — could lead to the first sustained pause in conflict in Gaza, according to people familiar with its provisions,” it claimed.

“The outline of a deal was put together during weeks of talks in Doha, Qatar among Israel, the United States and Hamas, indirectly represented by Qatari mediators, according to Arab and other diplomats,” The Washington Post claimed that the US helped ‘broker’ the ceasefire.

It further alleged, “But it remained unclear until now that Israel would agree to temporarily pause its offensive in Gaza, provided the conditions were right.” Several other publications including Reuters cited the American newspaper to claim that a ‘ceasefire’ was on the cards.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsIsrael hamas war ceasefire, israel ceasefire washington post report, no ceasefire benjamin netanyahu
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Nuh: 2 minors who pelted stones at Hindu women going for ‘Kuan Pujan’ sent to juvenile home, 1 granted bail

OpIndia Staff -

Kanpur: Female teacher attempts to convert a Class 10 boy after trapping him in a love affair, FIR filed after court order

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Uttar Pradesh govt bans production, storage, sale of ‘Halal certified’ food items with immediate effect, says it violates Food Safety and Standards Act

OpIndia Staff -

PM Modi takes jibe at ‘half-hearted’ photo-op by Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, compares their reunion and ‘100 handshakes’ with quitting vow of chain...

OpIndia Staff -

New pro-China president of Maldives Dr Mohamed Muizzu asks India to withdraw its military from the country, assures friendship will continue

OpIndia Staff -

Israel denies reports ordering evacuation of Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital in an hour, thousands fled the medical centre amid conflicting reports

OpIndia Staff -

CBSE to implement biometric authentication in examination halls to curb malpractices, unfair means and impersonation: Report

OpIndia Staff -

OP Jindal Global University slams ‘activist’ who made anti-Hindu remarks during talk on Palestine issue, issues warning to ‘Professor’ for discriminating against Hindu students

OpIndia Staff -

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Operational difficulties, fear of landslides, and machine malfunctions posing challenges, drilling from the top and other end also to begin

Paurush Gupta -

Sacha Baron Cohen and other Jewish celebrities slam TikTok for promoting people supporting Osama Bin Laden in meeting with the app’s officials

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
36,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com