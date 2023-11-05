A day after the murder of a BJP leader by Maoists, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel brushed it aside as a ‘minor incident’ while expressing his condolences to the bereaved family. Speaking to media persons about the killing of the BJP leader Ratan Dubey in Narayanpur, CM Baghel argued that though ‘some minor incidents’ have taken place, the situation has improved in the red corridor.

CM Baghel added that the pressure of the security forces had pushed the Naxals back, insinuating that the recent killing of BJP leader Dubey was just a minor incident in an otherwise improving law and order situation in the Naxalite-prone area.

Regarding the murder case by Maoists, CM Baghel said, “I express my condolence to the family members. Due to the pressure from our forces, the Naxals have moved back…Some minor incidents are happening in some places but the situation has improved…”

#WATCH | Raipur: On the killing of BJP leader in Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel says, "I express my condolence to the family members. Due to the pressure from our force the Naxals have moved back…Some small incidents have been happening but the situation has… pic.twitter.com/qWjorWaRJ4 — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2023

VIDEO | "BJP's (Narayanpur) district unit vice president was killed, I offer my condolence to his family," says Chhattisgarh CM @bhupeshbaghel on Naxals killing a BJP leader in Narayanpur. pic.twitter.com/i6Q3GxWBzF — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 5, 2023

A day earlier, on Saturday (4th November), BJP leader Ratan Dubey was brutally murdered by Maoists in the insurgency-hit Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh.

Dubey was a member of the Narayanpur Zilla Panchayat. He had gone to Kaushalnar village to campaign for BJP candidate Kedar Kashyap who is contesting against Congress’s Chandan Kashyap. Dubey was first shot and then attacked with sharp weapons, including axes and daggers, in the Dhaudai region after addressing a poll rally.

After the campaign speeches, there was a cockfight that was being held near the dais, and it attracted a large crowd around it. Reportedly, the Maoist attackers, disguised as villagers, moved away from the gathering and began approaching the dais.

BJP leader Dubey, however, soon recognised them, got off the dais, and started running. The ruckus soon diverted everyone’s attention away from the cockfight to see Dubey being pursued by several men wielding firearms, daggers, and axes. The chase continued for a few hundred metres until one of the perpetrators shot Ratan Dubey in the back. As an injured Dubey fell on the ground, the Maoist assailants attacked him with axes and daggers.

In a statement on Saturday, Sundarraj P, Inspector General of police of Bastar range said, “At around 05:30 pm, Dubey had gone to Kaushalnar village, about 5km east from Jhargati police station, for campaigning, when he was attacked and killed with a sharp weapon by unidentified Maoists. After receiving information about the incident, police and security forces were sent to the spot, and the deceased’s body is being brought to the district headquarters at Narayanpur.”

Notably, Ratan Dubey’s murder occurred just ten days after the Maoists had issued a threat to political candidates and their supporters “not to come seeking votes in Bastar.”

Before Dubey’s heinous murder, another BJP worker named Birju Taram was shot dead on 20th October by suspected Maoists in Sarkheda village, Mohla Manpur Ambagarh Chowki district.

The murder of BJP’s district vice-president posed a serious threat as it came days ahead of the first phase of polling in the state. Narayanpur is one of the 20 Assembly seats that will hold the election on the 7th of November in the first phase of polling. The second phase of voting for the state assembly will take place on 17th November, with results to be announced on 3rd December.