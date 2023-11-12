Sunday, November 12, 2023
Updated:

Diwali, PM Modi and soldiers – A tradition to look forward to every year

Continuing with is tradition, PM Modi visited Lipa Check Post in the Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Diwali with soldiers

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi celebrated Diwali with soldiers
PM Modi visited Lipa Check Post in the Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Diwali with soldiers (Image: PM Modi/X)
On 12th November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked a decade of celebrating Diwali with the armed forces. This year, he visited the Lipa Check Post in the Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh to celebrate the auspicious festival with the soldiers of the Indian Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). The check post is located at an elevation of 2 KM close to the Chinese border. The Army and ITBP strategically manage it.

The Lipa Check Post protects the challenging terrain of the China Border. The soldiers guarding the post are vital in safeguarding the nation’s security. The post is known for its demanding conditions. Notably, the Chinese village below has a Chinese Army post. For those unaware, Himachal Pradesh shares a 260 KM border with China. Around 140 KM border touches China in Kinnaur and 80 KM in the Lahaul-Spiti district. There are around 20 Indian posts securing the border across Himachal.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said, “Reached Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Diwali with our brave security forces.”

In a follow-up post, he said, “Spending Diwali with our brave security forces in Lepcha, Himachal Pradesh, has been an experience filled with deep emotion and pride. Away from their families, these guardians of our nation illuminate our lives with their dedication.”

He added, “The courage of our security forces is unwavering. Stationed in the toughest terrains, away from their loved ones, their sacrifice and dedication keep us safe and secure. India will always be grateful to these heroes who are the perfect embodiment of bravery and resilience.”

PM Modi took charge in 2014. Since then, he has visited one post to meet and greet the soldiers on Diwali.

In 2022, the Prime Minister visited Kargil to celebrate Diwali with the soldiers.

In 2021, He visited Nowshera. In a post on X, he wrote, “I feel privileged that I got to spend Diwali with our brave soldiers in Nowshera, not as Prime Minister but as a member of their family.”

In 2020, he visited Longewala despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. He wrote on X, “Every year, I cherish spending Diwali with our security forces. It is a way of reaffirming our solidarity with them, as they bravely protect the nation and ensure our country can scale new heights of progress.”

In 2019, he visited Rajouri. He wrote, “Diwali is sweeter when celebrated with our brave soldiers.”

In 2018, PM Modi visited Harsil in Uttarakhand. He wrote, “Celebrated Diwali with our brave Army and ITBP personnel at Harsil in Uttarakhand. India is immensely proud of all those who protect our nation with utmost dedication and courage. We salute them!”

In 2017, he visited Gurez Valley in Jammu and Kashmir. He wrote, “Glad to have celebrated Diwali with our brave Army and BSF Jawans in the Gurez Valley, Jammu and Kashmir.”

In 2016, he visited Himachal, in 2015, he visited Amritsar, and in 2014, he visited Siachin. PM Modi is expected to continue the tradition after regaining office after 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

