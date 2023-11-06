Images of dozens of Muslim travellers collectively offering Namaz at a French airport have created a social media storm. The images quickly went viral, prompting netizens and politicians to highlight that there are dedicated spaces for prayers inside airports and other such public places. When the controversy escalated, the French government on Monday (6th November) vowed that it would deal with such issues ‘firmly’. Additionally, the airport authority described the incident as ‘regrettable’ adding that they will increase vigilance.

As per media reports, the pictures were first shared on social media by former European affairs minister, Noelle Lenoir. She asked, “What does the CEO of Aéroports de Paris do when his airport is transformed into a mosque? Is the change in status official?”

In the pictures that were shared on Sunday (5th November), several dozen travellers could be seen collectively offering Namza in the departures hall of Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris ahead of a flight to Jordan.

🇫🇷 FLASH – Une prière collective musulmane ayant eu lieu hier à l’aéroport Roissy-Charles de Gaulle suscite la polémique. Cette photo diffusée par Noëlle Lenoir, ancienne ministre des Affaires étrangères, se demande ce que fait le PDG des Aéroports de Paris "quand son aéroport se… pic.twitter.com/KCpEF9hdwO — AlertesInfos (@AlertesInfos) November 6, 2023

Speaking with the French news agency AFP, an airport source said that the travellers were offering Namaz at terminal 2B of France’s largest airport. According to the source, there were around 30 travellers who took part in it and it lasted around 10 minutes.

Notably, France is strictly a secular country and there are limits on displays of religious belief in public spaces including schools and public buildings like airports and metros. Additionally, there are dedicated closed areas set aside for people of all faiths to pray in private in such public places including airports.

Consequently, Transport Minister Clément Beaune stated that airport authorities were fully committed to implementing rules and vowed “firmness”.

Ruling party MP Astrid Panosyan-Bouvet noted, “There are specially dedicated places of worship at the airport.” The MP added that the authorities had to implement “the rules that prevail in France, including at the airports”.

The chief executive of operator Aéroports de Paris (ADP) Augustin de Romanet said, “This is a regrettable first.” Taking to X, de Romanet wrote, “Dedicated places of worship exist. The border police have been instructed to prohibit this and will increase their vigilance.”

1) il s agit d’une première, regrettable;

2) des lieux de culte dédiés existent;

3) la Police aux frontières @DCPAFcom a instruction d’interdire cela et va redoubler de vigilance;

4) pas nécessaire de monter cet épisode,inédit, en exergue en ce moment. — Augustin de Romanet (@Romanet) November 5, 2023

He also warned against exaggerating the incident “at this time”. It was an apparent reference to the Israel-Hamas war which has created security concerns in France including several ‘bomb threats’ on airports, museums, and other public places.

Although virtually all of them turned out to be a hoax, they had created panic in the French public. Further, on account of violent crimes by Islamists, France has been on the highest level of security alert since 13th October when a man shouting Allahu Akbar stabbed a teacher outside a school in Arras.