Friday, November 3, 2023
Hamas accused of killing women and children for moving to southern Gaza, videos showing bodies with gunshot injuries on a Gaza street appear

While the video was shared claiming that Israeli airstrike killed the civilians, there was no sign of any airstrike, and victims were gunshot injuries

As Israel continues its ground operations in Gaza in an attempt to eliminate Hamas terrorists and rescue hostages, the terror group has been accused of killing innocent Palestinian civilians including women and children. Social media accounts are claiming that Hamas snipers killed dozens of women and children on the street when they were trying to move out of northern Gaza.

It is notable that Israel has been repeatedly asking civilians in north Gaza and Gaza City to move to south Gaza, but Hamas is preventing them from doing so. It has been alleged Hamas wants civilians to stay to use them as human shields in the war against Israel.

British-Arab Influencer Amjad Taha tweeted on X claiming that the civilians were displaying white flags as a sign of peace, but they were targeted by Hamas shooters.

He added, “Similar acts have previously been attributed to Palestinian and Hezbollah terrorists in Syria. They do not want civilians to leave; they want to use them as human shields and kill anyone who attempts to leave. Hamas terrorists in Gaza will, as usual, blame Israel because it is easy and there is media that accepts this propaganda.”

In fact, Hamas supporters have posted visuals of bodies of women and children lying on a street, blaming Israeli airstrikes. An Arabic tweet by a social media influencer said, ‘Horrific scenes now on Al-Rashid Street, west of Gaza, after the occupation bombed the displaced people in the middle of the street!’

However, netizens were quick to spot that the video does not indicate airstrike, and the victims were most likely shot. They pointed out that there is no crater, the road is intact, the bodies are also intact with only gunshot injuries and blood. In airstrikes using bombs and missiles, the impacted area is destroyed, the entire area is covered by dust and debris, and the bodies are victims are blown up or badly damaged severed body parts.

But there was nothing like in that video, and is clear that the victims seen on the road were shot. Also, the bodies have clear signs of gunfire shots, including headshots, indicating the work of snippers.

