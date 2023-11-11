On 10th November (Friday local time), a missile struck the premises of the notorious Shifa Hospital in Gaza City which according to Israeli Defence Forces has been housing critical terror infrastructure of Hamas underneath. Immediately after the missile blast, Hamas-run media blamed Israeli forces for the missile strike.

However, the IDF revealed that the hospital building was hit by a Palestinian outfit’s missile that misfired. According to the IDF, intense fighting had been going on in the vicinity of the Shifa Hospital and when the Hamas terrorists tried to hit Israeli defence personnel, one of their missiles misfired hitting their own ‘Military HQ’ guised underneath the Shifa Hospital.

Speaking on Friday’s missile attack on Shifa Hospital, the IDF’s Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee said that the blast at the Shifa Hospital in Gaza City was caused by an errant missile launched by a Palestinian terror group. Citing “an analysis of the IDF’s operational systems,” Adrae asserted that the terrorists were trying to target Israeli forces operating near the hospital, missed and struck the medical centre itself.

Apart from Shifa, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society claimed that Israeli snipers had also shot at Al-Quds hospital in which at least one person lost his life. However, no independent organisation has validated its claims so far.

But it is important to note that Israel has maintained that they will not restrain and kill terrorists if they attack their soldiers from hospitals, schools, or religious buildings.

The military spokesman Richard Hecht said Israeli forces would “kill” Hamas militants if they saw them “firing from hospitals”.

Taking to X, IDF stated, “An examination of IDF operational systems indicates that a misfired projectile launched by terrorist organizations inside the Gaza Strip hit the Shifa Hospital. The misfired projectile was aimed at IDF troops operating in the vicinity.”

It also released a picture highlighting the trajectory of the missile that struck Shifa Hospital, as detected by IDF radar systems.

Earlier today, the IDF received reports of a hit on the Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. The Hamas-run media office in the Gaza Strip immediately claimed that this was a strike carried out by the IDF.



An examination of IDF operational systems indicates that a misfired projectile… pic.twitter.com/RzkR2vkKEI — Israel ישראל 🇮🇱 (@Israel) November 10, 2023

Strikingly, earlier as well, Israel had busted Hamas propaganda run by several International media houses about its claim that Israel struck Al-Alhi Hospital in Gaza killing around 500 civilians. However, the IDF released images, telephonic conversations between Hamas terrorists, and other evidence highlighting that it was a Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket that misfired and struck Al-Alhi Hospital and that the death count was fudged.

According to media reports, another blast took place at Gaza City’s Al-Buraq school killing dozens which reportedly included Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh’s granddaughter. However, Israel has not commented on that blast.

Meanwhile, on Friday night (10th November local time), the IDF announced that the 401st Brigade had destroyed Outpost “Badr” of Hamas’s Shati Battalion, leading to 150 terrorists being killed in the terrorist stronghold. The “Badr” Outpost is the main outpost of the Shati Battalion located near a refugee camp and civilian buildings.

The assault team of the 401st Brigade launched an attack on the area of the Shati Battalion and during the days of fighting, the IDF eliminated about 150 terrorists and gained control over Hamas’s strongholds in the northern Gaza Strip.

Earlier on 9th November, the IDF troops announced that they had captured a major Hamas stronghold in west Jabaliya, just north of Gaza City, as they pushed further into the heart of Gaza City where the terror group is believed to have its underground headquarters.

Benjamin Netanyahu hits back at Emanuel Macron for saying ‘Israel must stop bombing civilians’

On Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron gave an interview to the BBC at his official residence in which he asked Israel to “stop” killing women and children in Gaza.

During the interview, Macron maintained that Israel had the right to protect itself after the 7th October massacres carried out by Hamas terrorists. He added that France “clearly condemns” the Hamas-led cross-border attack in which Palestinian terrorists killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took 240 hostages.

Speaking on the sidelines of an international peace forum in Paris, Macron said, “We do share [Israel’s] pain. And we do share their willingness to get rid of terrorism. We know what terrorism means in France.”

However, the French President insisted that there was “no justification” for the bombing of civilians. He added, “It’s extremely important for all of us because of our principles, because we are democracies. It’s important for the mid-to-long run as well for the security of Israel itself, to recognize that all lives matter.”

Claiming that there was “no justification” for Israel’s bombing, Macron further added, “De facto – today civilians are being bombed. These babies, these women, these old people are being bombed and killed. So there is no reason for it and no legitimacy. So we do plead with Israel to stop.” He also hoped that other Western leaders would also join him in making this appeal.

However, Macron’s remarks met swift pushback from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who asserted that World leaders should condemn Hamas and not Israel. He also argued that the blame for the civilian deaths lies squarely with Hamas terrorists.

In a statement released from his office, Netanyahu likened Hamas to the Jihadi terrorist outfit ISIS. He said, “While Israel is doing everything to refrain from harming civilians and calling on them to leave areas of fighting, Hamas-ISIS is doing everything to prevent them from leaving for safe areas and is using them as human shields.”

Netanyahu added that Hamas is “cruelly holding our hostages — woman, children and the elderly — in a crime against humanity” and “uses schools, mosques and hospitals as terror command centers.”

He asserted that the responsibility for harming civilians lies with Hamas and not with Israel.

Warning the world leaders about the possibility of this happening in their own backyard if not acted timely and appropriately, Netanyahu added, “These crimes that Hamas-ISIS is coming today in Gaza, will tomorrow be committed in Paris, New York and everywhere around the world. World leaders must condemn Hamas-ISIS and not Israel.”