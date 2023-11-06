Israel has reportedly asked India for 100,000 workers to replace Palestinian workers barred from working inside Israel following the bloodcurdling events that transpired on October 7.

Journalist Aditya Raj Kaul took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to inform that Israel has formally asked India to immediately provide 100,000 workers to replace the existing Palestinian workers. In May, Israel and India forged an agreement permitting 42,000 Indian labourers to be employed within the Jewish State.

#BREAKING: Israel asks India for 100,000 workers immediately to replace Palestinian workers who are not allowed work in Israel after horrific Oct 7 terror attacks. Israel and India in May had signed an agreement to allow 42,000 Indian workers to work in the Jewish State. — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) November 6, 2023

The move came in the wake of recent revocation of work permits for tens of thousands of Palestinian workers in Israel, following which the Israeli construction sector mulled over the prospect of meeting the labor shortage by considering the employment of a significant number of workers from India. This effort is aimed at filling the gap left by the absence of Palestinian workers, which has had an impact on various industries since the work permit cancellations that occurred following the Israel-Hamas conflict that began on October 7.

It has been reported that the Israeli Builders Association has requested the government’s approval to employ as many as 100,000 workers from India. This request follows the loss of work permits by around 90,000 Palestinians, particularly in the construction and other essential sectors, as a result of the recent conflict.

Haim Feiglin, the Vice President of the Israeli Builders Association, underscored the ongoing negotiations with India, awaiting the Israeli government’s approval for the employment initiative. The goal is to hire a workforce from India ranging between 50,000 to 100,000 individuals.

“We are currently in talks with India and are waiting for the Israeli government’s decision to greenlight this initiative. We aim to bring in 50,000 to 100,000 workers from India to help restore normalcy across various sectors,” he stated.

This move to recruit Indian workers is a response to the immediate challenges posed by the absence of Palestinian labor in critical sectors, while the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza continues. The construction industry, in particular, heavily relies on these workers, and the sudden withdrawal of work permits has created a pressing need for alternative labor sources to sustain ongoing projects and operations.

The request made by Israeli construction authorities highlights the crucial role of foreign labor in upholding vital sectors within the nation. The proposition to incorporate a significant number of Indian workers is designed to fill the workforce gap, promoting the continuity and stability of various industries affected by the sudden absence of Palestinian labourers.