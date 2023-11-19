Sunday, November 19, 2023
HomePolitics"People like Unnithan are inhumane": Kerala BJP chief K Surendran slams Congress MP over...
News Reports
Updated:

“People like Unnithan are inhumane”: Kerala BJP chief K Surendran slams Congress MP over pro-Hamas speech and call to kill Israeli PM

Taking to X, Surendran said that Congress MP Rajmohan Unnithan is echoing terrorist propaganda. He further asserted that Unnithan's inflammatory speech is not a usual political discourse rather it is akin to Jihadist extremism.

OpIndia Staff
"People like Unnithan are inhumane": Kerala BJP chief K Surendran slams Congress MP over pro-Hamas speech and call to kill Israeli PM (Images via X)
9

On Saturday, November 18, K Surendran, the state president of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala demanded the resignation of Congress MP Rajmohan Unnithan. The Congress MP had sparked outrage with his pro-Hamas speech and calling for the murder of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The BJP leader also said that the terror outfit sympathiser should be booked by the state police over his outrageous remarks.

“People like Unnithan are inhumane,” Surendran said. The BJP leader added that the Congress party was deafeningly silent over the killing of Christians in Azerbaijan, Nigeria, and Yemen.

Taking to X, Surendran said that Congress MP Rajmohan Unnithan is echoing terrorist propaganda. He further asserted that Unnithan’s inflammatory speech is not a usual political discourse rather it is akin to Jihadist extremism.

“Outraged by @INCIndia MP Rajmohan Unnithan’s reckless and inflammatory speech at the Palestine Rally. His call for the murder of Israeli PM Netanyahu is deplorable, echoing terrorist propaganda. This isn’t political discourse; it’s a dangerous incitement akin to jihadist extremism. We demand immediate legal action against such radical rhetoric. This isn’t about politics; it’s about preventing the spread of terrorist ideology,” the Kerala BJP president posted.

In another X post, K Surendran said that for Congress leaders like Rajmohan Unnithan and Rahul Gandhi, the Palestinian terrorist outfit Hamas is a “peaceful resistance movement”.

“Where is the @INCIndia heading to? Senior Congress leader and Kasargod MP Rajmohan Unnithan called for the murder of Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu without any trial at a pro-Hamas rally organized in Kasargod. Mr Unnithan even said that “Now, I am ashamed to have been born in India.” Only Congress leaders can stoop so low. For him and his leader @RahulGandhi Hamas is a peaceful resistance movement,” Surendran posted.

The controversy erupted after Congress MP from Kasargod, Rajmohan Unnithan claimed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is a war criminal who is conducting genocide in Palestine. He asserted that it was time to shoot and murder Netanyahu without a trial. The startling remarks were made during an anti-Israel demonstration and gathering hosted by the Kasaragod United Muslim Jama-ath, a group of mosques in and around the town of Kasaragod.

The Lok Sabha member claimed that the Sunni terrorist organisation Islamic Resistance Movement, commonly known as Hamas which is in control of the Gaza Strip, turned to violence to defend its people, land and lives. “They are not terrorists. If anyone portrays Hamas as terrorists, it is time to strongly react to them.” The event took place in the vicinity of Kasaragod’s Malik Dinar Mosque which is the country’s second-oldest mosque.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsIsrael Hamas war; Congress Hamas
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Children not sent to school, Christian preacher staying without authorisation and more: NCPCR finds irregularities at children’s home of ‘Don Bosco Missionary’

OpIndia Staff -

‘I thought I would carry her to bedroom’, Actor Mansoor Ali Khan shares his fantasy of shooting a rape scene with Trisha Krishnan; the...

OpIndia Staff -

Nuh: 2 minors who pelted stones at Hindu women going for ‘Kuan Pujan’ sent to juvenile home, 1 granted bail

OpIndia Staff -

No deal yet, want all hostages back: Benjamin Netanyahu refutes Washington Post report about 5-day ceasefire with Hamas

OpIndia Staff -

Kanpur: Female teacher attempts to convert a Class 10 boy after trapping him in a love affair, FIR filed after court order

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Uttar Pradesh govt bans production, storage, sale of ‘Halal certified’ food items with immediate effect, says it violates Food Safety and Standards Act

OpIndia Staff -

PM Modi takes jibe at ‘half-hearted’ photo-op by Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, compares their reunion and ‘100 handshakes’ with quitting vow of chain...

OpIndia Staff -

New pro-China president of Maldives Dr Mohamed Muizzu asks India to withdraw its military from the country, assures friendship will continue

OpIndia Staff -

Israel denies reports ordering evacuation of Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital in an hour, thousands fled the medical centre amid conflicting reports

OpIndia Staff -

CBSE to implement biometric authentication in examination halls to curb malpractices, unfair means and impersonation: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
36,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com