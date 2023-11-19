On Saturday, November 18, K Surendran, the state president of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala demanded the resignation of Congress MP Rajmohan Unnithan. The Congress MP had sparked outrage with his pro-Hamas speech and calling for the murder of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The BJP leader also said that the terror outfit sympathiser should be booked by the state police over his outrageous remarks.

“People like Unnithan are inhumane,” Surendran said. The BJP leader added that the Congress party was deafeningly silent over the killing of Christians in Azerbaijan, Nigeria, and Yemen.

Taking to X, Surendran said that Congress MP Rajmohan Unnithan is echoing terrorist propaganda. He further asserted that Unnithan’s inflammatory speech is not a usual political discourse rather it is akin to Jihadist extremism.

“Outraged by @INCIndia MP Rajmohan Unnithan’s reckless and inflammatory speech at the Palestine Rally. His call for the murder of Israeli PM Netanyahu is deplorable, echoing terrorist propaganda. This isn’t political discourse; it’s a dangerous incitement akin to jihadist extremism. We demand immediate legal action against such radical rhetoric. This isn’t about politics; it’s about preventing the spread of terrorist ideology,” the Kerala BJP president posted.

Outraged by @INCIndia MP Rajmohan Unnithan's reckless and inflammatory speech at the Palestine Rally. His call for the murder of Israeli PM Netanyahu is deplorable, echoing terrorist propaganda. This isn't political discourse; it's a dangerous incitement akin to jihadist… — K Surendran (@surendranbjp) November 18, 2023

In another X post, K Surendran said that for Congress leaders like Rajmohan Unnithan and Rahul Gandhi, the Palestinian terrorist outfit Hamas is a “peaceful resistance movement”.

Where is the @INCIndia heading to? Senior Congress leader and Kasargod MP Rajmohan Unnithan called for the murder of Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu without any trial at a pro-Hamas rally organized in Kasargod. Mr Unnithan even said that "now, I am ashamed to have been born in… — K Surendran (@surendranbjp) November 18, 2023

“Where is the @INCIndia heading to? Senior Congress leader and Kasargod MP Rajmohan Unnithan called for the murder of Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu without any trial at a pro-Hamas rally organized in Kasargod. Mr Unnithan even said that “Now, I am ashamed to have been born in India.” Only Congress leaders can stoop so low. For him and his leader @RahulGandhi Hamas is a peaceful resistance movement,” Surendran posted.

The controversy erupted after Congress MP from Kasargod, Rajmohan Unnithan claimed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is a war criminal who is conducting genocide in Palestine. He asserted that it was time to shoot and murder Netanyahu without a trial. The startling remarks were made during an anti-Israel demonstration and gathering hosted by the Kasaragod United Muslim Jama-ath, a group of mosques in and around the town of Kasaragod.

The Lok Sabha member claimed that the Sunni terrorist organisation Islamic Resistance Movement, commonly known as Hamas which is in control of the Gaza Strip, turned to violence to defend its people, land and lives. “They are not terrorists. If anyone portrays Hamas as terrorists, it is time to strongly react to them.” The event took place in the vicinity of Kasaragod’s Malik Dinar Mosque which is the country’s second-oldest mosque.