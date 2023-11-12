On Saturday (11th November), US-based ‘Professor’ Khaled Beydoun, who wrote extensively for The Washington Post, spread fake news about Arabs facing racism due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

The propaganda artist shared a screenshot on X(formerly Twitter), which read, “Go back to your country dirty Arab.” Another message in the purported post read, “I can’t (go back). Your government gave Israel $14 billion last week to destroy it (Gaza).”

While sharing the screenshot, Khaled Beydoun claimed that he received it from a follower on Instagram. The controversial ‘Professor’ wanted to insinuate that Arabs are somehow being subjected to racism amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

This is how Hamas terror supporters spread propaganda, fake stories and rubbish in favour of Islamist terror.



Example: Propaganda Expert Khaled Beydoun being called out.

Although he wanted to use the alleged case of ‘racism’ to deviate public discourse from documented anti-Semitic attacks, netizens were quick to point out that the screenshot was fake.

X (formerly Twitter) users updated the community note to reflect the fact that the ‘racist message’ was written by Khaled Beydoun himself. “Blue on Instagram means that the message was sent from his own phone. Khaled presumably sent the racist message to himself,” it said.

After being exposed by netizens, the Washington Post columnist was quick to delete this tweet. In his defence, Beydoun claimed, “The post in question was sent by a THIRD party as stated in the text (from a follower) — not me. But people don’t read sadly. If was flagged by bigots who didn’t read the caption then removed. Done deal, bigger fish to fry.”

X (formerly Twitter) users promptly pointed out how this was not the first time that the American ‘Professor’ had peddled fake news and aided in pro-Hamas propaganda. Khaled Beydon had earlier shared a 2017 image from the Syrian conflict and passed it off as a recent Israeli attack on AL Shifa Hospital in Gaza.

“They are targeting ambulances and dropped phosphorus bombs in the vicinity of the hospital, “The Washington Post falsely claimed.

Beydoun’s history of anti-India and anti-Hindu reporting

The US-based Professor has a history of disseminating both anti-Hindu and anti-India propaganda. Khaled Beydoun has repeatedly called for the secession of Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India.

On multiple occasions, he has called Prime Minister Narendra Modi an ‘Islamophobe’.

In one tweet, Khaled claimed that PM Modi and BJP are trying to stop the Indian Muslim population from becoming the largest in the world by 2050 by “way of laws stripping Muslims of citizenship, bulldozing mosques, and ethnic cleansing.”

It is notable that there is NO LAW in India to strip Muslims from citizenship. He is referring to CAA and NRC in this tweet. Still, it has been proven multiple times that it is anti-India propaganda to call CAA and NRC Modi Government’s way to strip Muslims of citizenship.

CAA specifically does not even apply to any Indian citizen including Muslims.

In another tweet, he even claimed that PM Modi and BJP are building concentration camps with the objective to use CAA to cancel Indian Muslims’ citizenship who lack proper paperwork and throw them in those camps as “illegal immigrants”. The fact is, CAA does not concern any Indian citizen at all.

The self-obsessed Khaled calls himself “one of the few voices in the US that openly criticizes Hindutva supremacy and Islamohphia in India”.

Last year, he tried to bask in the reflected glory from Moroccan players by claiming that this is a win for all Muslims. In April 2022, the propaganda artist claimed that it was Hindus who should be blamed for the attack on Hindu religious processions.

As such, the X (formerly Twitter) account of Khaled Beydoun was withheld in India in December 2022.