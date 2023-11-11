Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda released the party’s Sankalp Patra (manifesto) for forthcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly polls at Kushabhau Thackeray Convention Center (Minto Hall) in Bhopal on Saturday.

During this, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP State President VD Sharma, Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scinda, Ashwani Vaishnav, Prahlad Patel and others were present on the occasion.

The Sankalp Patra has been named ‘Modi ki guarantee, BJP ka bharosa, Madhya Pradesh Sankalp Patra 2023 (Modi’s Guarantee, Trust in BJP, Madhya Pradesh Sankalp Patra 2023).

There are ten major resolutions of the party in the manifesto which include the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for 5 years in which free ration to all the poor families and apart from this the party will provide pulses, mustard oil and sugar at subsidised rates.

The other resolution states no family in Madhya Pradesh will remain homeless. For this, along with the Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme, the Chief Minister will start the Public Housing Scheme. The Ladli Bahna will get the benefit of housing along with monthly financial assistance.

Similarly, the party will make arrangements for the purchase of wheat at Rs 2,700 a quintal and paddy at Rs 3,100 a quintal. The party will also provide Rs 12,000 annually to the beneficiaries of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and Chief Minister Farmer Kalyan Yojana. Tendu leaves collection rate will be ensured at Rs 24,000 a sack and free education will be arranged till class 12th for all the students from poor families.

Nutritious breakfast will be provided along with a mid-day meal in government schools. Madhya Pradesh Institute of Technology on the lines of IIT and Madhya Pradesh Institute of Medical Science on the lines of AIIMS will be established in each division of the state.

The party will further ensure that at least one employment or self-employment opportunity in every family.

During this, BJP leader JP Nadda said, “The importance of the manifesto, Sankalp Patra has been declining slowly along with time because political parties first attract people and then forget. (They) make promises, forget, and mislead the public. But the BJP is the only party that has implemented the manifesto in letter and spirit. It is our track record.”

On the occasion, CM Chouhan said that it was a very auspicious day and the BJP’s Sankalp Patra was launched in the presence of the BJP National President.

“It is the guarantee of PM Modi that we will make this manifesto our road map for the development of Madhya Pradesh and for the welfare of the people of the state. I have a feeling of satisfaction when I say that, whatever we thought and said, we tried to fulfil it. When we noticed that girls were killed in the womb. We made a policy like the Ladli Laxmi Yojana,” CM Chouhan said.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)