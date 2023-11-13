On 13th November (Monday), Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the law and order issue of ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ slogans and warned voters that such slogans are a result of abject ‘misgovernance’ by the Congress-led Rajasthan government. While addressing a public meeting in Barwani, Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi lambasted the Congress party and coined a new phrase ‘Congress Aayi, Tabaahi Laayi’. (Translation – Whenever Congress comes to power, they bring in destitution.)

PM Modi warned first-time voters that whenever Congress comes to power, they bring corruption and lawlessness. While addressing Madhya Pradesh voters, he also took a dig at the Congress government in Rajasthan citing the chants of ‘Sar Tan se Juda’ (STSJ) slogans, pointing towards the Kanhaiyalal murder case. For those unversed, the STSJ slogans are direct violent threats of beheading the person against whom they are raised.

In a scathing attack on the rival party, Congress, PM Modi stressed that nobody would have ever imagined that ‘Sar Tan se Juda’ type slogans would be raised in India.

Referring to Rajasthan, the Prime Minister said, “Congress has another identity. Wherever Congress comes, crime reaches its peak. Riots become common under Congress’s government. Atrocities against sisters and daughters reach their peak under the Congress government. It becomes difficult for people to celebrate their customs and festivals.”

PM Modi added, “Look in neighbouring Rajasthan. What hasn’t happened in the last 5 years? Could we even imagine that we would ever hear slogans like ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ in India? But due to the misrule of Congress, this happened in front of the cameras in the land of brave hearts (Veerdhara) Rajasthan. We have to save Rajasthan and not let Madhya Pradesh go towards destruction. The country is not trusting the words and promises of Congress at all.”

During his address, PM Modi reiterated the slogan, Abki bar, BJP sarkar. PM Modi asserted, “Nowadays another slogan is echoing in Madhya Pradesh. It has come from the hearts of the people. Derived from decades of experience. This slogan has emerged from what voters have seen with their eyes. Whenever Congress comes to power, they bring destitution. Madhya Pradesh has suffered this. The experience of the past years says that Congress has been wiped out from many places. There has been prosperity there. Where the Congress government has come again, even the most prosperous states are in trouble.”

PM Modi also contrasted political promises made by the BJP vis-a-vis Congress. He contrasted the BJP’s commitment to delivering on promises with the unfulfilled assurances made by Congress in states like Himachal Pradesh.

Referring to states like Himachal and Karnataka, PM Modi accused Congress of making false promises to the public. PM Modi highlighted that Congress made tall promises to bring prosperity to the farmers, mothers, and employees of Himachal. They played with people by giving false hopes, but today the situation is such that petrol and diesel have become expensive there. Farmers had to dump their apple produce in the water. He highlighted similar happenings in Karnataka after the formation of the Congress government.

The Prime Minister further added, “This is what was done in Karnataka. As soon as the Congress government was formed, electricity became expensive, milk became expensive. Due to this, ordinary families, farmers, and everyone big and small are troubled. If development has come to a standstill in Karnataka, such destruction can bring prosperity to Karnataka, so imagine what it will do to Madhya Pradesh.”

Sarcastically taking a hit at the infamous phrase of Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi noted, “Right now Congress can promise to build a palace of gold to get the chair (form government). Now who will bring this gold, Aaloo wala? There is no hope from Congress. Currently, they will offer to give voters a palace of gold, then they will say that I will extract gold from potatoes and then I will build it. As soon as it gets power, Congress will forget you and start looting business.”