On 28th November, all 41 trapped workers were rescued from the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi. After the workers received medical treatment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to them and took stock of their health and well-being. MyGov shared the videos of the conversations on X (formerly Twitter).

During the conversation, PM Modi lauded one of the workers, Gabbar Singh Negi, for ensuring all trapped workers stayed calm during the 17-day ordeal. While speaking to PM Modi, Negi mentioned how Yoga and morning walks played a vital role in keeping mental health robust during difficult times. It was revealed that Negi taught and urged the workers to practice Yoga and meditation, which helped maintain a stable mind during the 17 days they spent trapped in the tunnel.

Gabbar Singh Negi hails from Kotadwar in the district of Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand. His brother was present outside the tunnel as the rescue operation went on. Negi, a tunnel foreman, was trapped with 40 other workers when the tunnel collapsed.

During the conversation, PM Modi told him that Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami informed the Prime Minister how Gabbar Singh was helping the workers stay calm inside the blocked tunnel with the help of yoga and meditation.

In the first clip, Sabah Ahmed, one of the workers, talked to PM Modi. He told PM that there was a 2.5 KM stretch of the tunnel where they were trapped. It is notable that this portion of the tunnel had been already reinforced with concrete, therefore the trapped workers were safe there. All the workers used to walk there after having food. Furthermore, he told PM that they practised Yoga in the morning. Sabah said though all of them were stressed, they did not lose hope and stayed together.

PM @narendramodi spoke with the 41 workers who were successfully rescued from Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel after 17 days, expressing relief and solidarity.#UttarakhandTunnel#NewIndia#Tunnel pic.twitter.com/PF6p5lBsH7 — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) November 29, 2023

Speaking to Gabbar Singh Negi in another video, PM Modi lauded him for his leadership qualities and said he came to know how Negi ensured everyone stayed calm. Negi told PM how CM Pushkar Singh Dhami kept in touch with the trapped workers and uplifted their spirits, which helped them avoid getting distressed. Furthermore, he explained how every agency, state and central government, and the company building tunnel ensured the workers did not experience any problems during the rescue operation. PM Modi said that how he managed the workers inside should be a case study someday.

Workers expressed gratitude to PM @narendramodi, highlighting the unwavering support and motivation provided by the workers and officers of both State and Central Governments.#UttarakhandTunnel#NewIndia#Tunnel pic.twitter.com/bHSNa0Ehjc — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) November 29, 2023

Speaking to PM Modi, another worker, Sonu from Chapra, Bihar, told him how every agency worked tirelessly to rescue them. He said when they were feeling a little distressed, the government arranged a telephone line to talk to their family members, which helped them keep their hopes high that they would be rescued. PM Modi said that the way the workers maintained calm, the people of India should learn how to act during distress.

After the successful evacuation from the Silkyara tunnel, PM @narendramodi interacted with the 41 workers, lauding their patience and courage. PM Modi expressed that they are an inspiration for the entire country.#UttarakhandTunnel#NewIndia#Tunnel pic.twitter.com/oOewpZxqlK — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) November 29, 2023

Another worker, Akhilesh from Mirzapur, UP, spoke to PM and thanked everyone involved in the rescue mission. He told PM that it was because of the teams involved that they came out safely. PM Modi mentioned foreign leaders also inquired about the safety and progress of rescue missions during a recent G20 meeting.

After the successful evacuation from the Silkyara tunnel, PM @narendramodi interacted with the 41 workers. The workers expressed gratitude to Government agencies for the evacuation, conveying their happiness and acknowledging the comprehensive support provided by the government.… pic.twitter.com/4svby6czXt — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) November 29, 2023

41 workers trapped in Silkyara tunnel successfully rescued

On 28th November, all the 41 trapped workers were safely evacuated from the Silkyara tunnel. According to media reports, authorities said the workers were rescued from the tunnel. Initially, there were reports that workers had started coming out of the tunnel, but it was later revealed that during the mock drill, there had been a minor bend in some pipe, which somewhat delayed their exit. Moments before the successful evacuation, a team of health experts went inside the tunnel to check on the vital health parameters of the rescued workers. Additionally, Union Minister General VK Singh (Retd), former advisor of PMO Bhaskar Khulbe, and former Engineer-In-Chief and BRO DG Lieutenant General Harpal Singh (Retd) had also entered inside the tunnel to keep the morale of the trapped workers high and ensure that the rescue operation is in final leg. They had also brought 41 garlands to greet the rescued workers.