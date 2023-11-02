All the political parties are campaigning in full swing for the upcoming state assembly elections. Meanwhile, on 2nd November Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Kanker in Chhattisgarh where he addressed a rally and fiercely targeted the Congress. While he was addressing the rally, he noticed a schoolgirl holding his painting while she stood in the crowd.

The schoolgirl, identified as Akansha Thakur by PTI, was holding her hands up with a sketch of PM Modi. After noticing the same, he expressed his appreciation for the sweet gesture and thanked the girl who has been identified as Akansha Thakur. He also promised to write her a letter.

The Bharatiya Janata Party stalwart stated, “Daughter, I have seen the picture. You did incredibly well. You have my blessing. However, you would exhaust out. You’ve been standing for a long time. You should sit down. I request the police personnel to take the image from the little girl and it would reach me. Note down your address on it. I would definitely write you a letter.”

He added, “She desires to gift the painting to me. Please take it and deliver it to me. Thank you very much, beta! You jot down your address on it. You can count on my letter to arrive.”

VIDEO | Akansha Thakur, a schoolgirl, gifted PM Modi a sketch of him, during an election rally in Chhattisgarh's Kanker earlier today.



Following the PM’s instructions, the personnel present there took the sketch from the girl after she noted her name and address.

Afterwards, PM Modi severely criticised the Congress administration in the street during his speech to the large crowd of people gathered there. “You have witnessed the Congress government’s failure over the last five years. Only the bungalows, vehicles and residences of Congress leaders have been developed throughout the duration.”

He charged that the Congress party ignored the state when it was in power in Delhi. “However, we have taken all steps for the development of the state of Chhattisgarh. BJP is always working for the betterment of the region. The goal of our party is to defend all underprivileged, backward and tribal people. A storm is brewing in support of BJP in Chhattisgarh and a glimpse of it is also visible in Kanker.”

PM Modi accused, “Congress has given you poor and dilapidated schools and hospitals. It has created a new record of bribery in government offices,” in a stinging attack on the incumbent state government. He added, “It is Modi’s pledge, and I am promising you this today that once the BJP government is formed in Chhattisgarh, the work under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana is going to be expedited.”

The state election is scheduled to be held in two terms on 7th November and 17th November to elect all 90 members of Chhattisgarh’s legislative assembly. The results are scheduled to be announced on 3rd December.