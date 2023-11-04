The 2017 Unnao rape survivor has accused her mother, sister, and her incarcerated uncle, who is currently serving a 10-year term in Tihar Jail, and a female friend of her uncle, of extorting money and causing immense distress in her life. According to the victim, these individuals have reportedly seized money (over Rs 1 crore) provided by the government and different organisations as aid following the rape incident.

Former BJP and SP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was eventually convicted and awarded a life sentence in the 2017 Unnao rape case. Since the victim was a minor in 2017, Sengar has been convicted under POCSO charges. The rape survivor’s FIR against her family members was filed on 19th October.

Furthermore, the victim has alleged that these individuals also took over the apartment allocated to her in Delhi. The mother of this rape victim is a Congress leader. The victim has filed a complaint with the police in this regard. The victim said that despite being eight months pregnant, she was thrown out of the flat.

In her complaint, filed after releasing a video on social media in September, the victim said, “My sister is trying to implicate my husband in a rape case and threatening to file an FIR so that my last resort is also taken away.” The Unnao rape victim has submitted an application to the SP demanding action against the four accused.

According to the victim, her uncle, who has a history of criminal behaviour, is presently serving a 10-year sentence in Tihar Jail for attempted murder. Simultaneously, her mother holds significant political influence, having contested the previous assembly elections on a Congress ticket. The victim alleged that these individuals are persistently tormenting her and have unlawfully appropriated the huge sum of money she received as helped from the government and several NGOs.

The victim has claimed that during the time of the incident, she was considered a minor, resulting in all the funds being deposited into her uncle’s and mother’s accounts. They allegedly took possession of all these funds. The victim further stated that when she requested money from her uncle, he cited additional expenses incurred in the legal battle.

As per the FIR accessed by OpIndia, the victim asserted that her spouse has provided unwavering support by understanding her situation. The family members are now targeting the couple. The victim has appealed to the police to safeguard herself and her husband. Additionally, she has requested the recovery of all the funds. Notably, the victim, who is eight months pregnant, expressed concerns that her influential mother and uncle could potentially pose a threat to her well-being.

The Unnao rape case gained significant attention, with the former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being apprehended as the primary suspect. Subsequently, he was convicted and handed a life sentence by the court. Sengar, a former SP leader, was convicted in 2019. As a BJP candidate, Kuldeep Sengar had won the state Assembly polls from the Bangarmau Assembly seat of Unnao in 2017. After his conviction in the rape case, he was expelled from the party.

Sengar is also facing murder and attempt to murder charges in related cases. In July 2019, 2 of the victim’s aunts were killed and the victim herself and her lawyer were critically injured after a truck rammed their car. Earlier, the victim’s father was beaten by the police and mysteriously died under police custody. The case had grabbed much media attention and was an issue of intense political mudslinging in UP.