On 8th November (Wednesday), tensions have been running high in West Bengal’s Bankura after the mysterious death of a BJP leader whose body was found hanging from a tree with both his hands reportedly tied behind his back. The incident took place in Nidhirampur village of Gangajalghati police station in Bankura. Subsequently, the deceased was identified as BJP leader Subhodeep Mishra alias Deepu (26).

He was the candidate of BJP in this year’s village panchayat elections. As per media reports, locals found his body hanging on a tree in the primary school premises near the house this morning. His family alleged that the BJP leader was killed and hanged on a tree. The local residents staged a protest around the police demanding the arrest of the culprits.

Taking to X, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari alleged that TMC goons have murdered BJP leader Subhodeep Mishra and hung his body from a tree with his hands tied. Highlighting that Mishra had been BJP’s candidate in Panchayat polls, Adhikari added that Subhodeep was murdered as the TMC thieves and goons couldn’t digest his growing popularity and stance against corruption.

Accusing District Police units of acting as TMC Cadres in uniform, the LoP emphasised that the role of the Superintendent of Police; Bankura District Police should be investigated thoroughly in this matter.

He also attached an earlier order issued by the SP adding that the order seemed to be political in nature and not administrative. Further, he demanded a CBI investigation into the case arguing that Police could tamper evidence and protect the culprits who belong to the ruling TMC party, in order to please their political masters.

TMC goons have murdered Subhadeep Mishra and hung his body from a tree with his hands tied.



Subhadeep Mishra of Bankura District was a @BJP4Bengal Candidate who contested the 2023 Panchayat Elections from the Nidhirampur 257 No. Booth; at Lotiyaboni Anchal of Gangajalghati Block… pic.twitter.com/DT09YXpJec — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) November 8, 2023

In his post, Adhikari said, “The role of the Superintendent of Police; Bankura District Police, in this incident must be investigated thoroughly. Annexed herewith is an Order issued by the SP last month. It seems he wanted to gain direct control by over reaching the limitations of his post. This order seems to be political in nature and not administrative. District Police units are nothing but TMC Cadres in uniform. Their only job is to ensure TMC party’s existence continues as long as possible.”

He added, “I demand CBI investigation as Police would do their best to tamper evidence and protect the culprits who belong to the ruling TMC party, in order to please their political masters.”

Additionally, following the mysterious death of BJP leader, Saltora BJP MLA Chandana Bauri rushed to the spot. She stressed that Subhodeep was a well-known face in the area. She also alleged that the local Trinamool leader threatened to kill him when he came home. Shubhodeep did not return home for the last one week because of that fear, she added as reported by ABP Ananda.

However, the ruling party TMC rejected BJP’s allegations. Denying party affiliation with the alleged murder, TMC leaders made a counterclaim that the mysterious death was due to family unrest. Trinamool leader Nimai Maji said, “This incident is nothing but suicide.” The police are investigating the incident to find out the exact cause of death.

Meanwhile, some media reports have alleged that ‘extra marital affair’ could be the reason for the alleged murder. Seemingly working on this line, the Police started investigating the incident and arrested a married woman. As per media reports, so far Gangajalghati Police have arrested the alleged lover of the deceased BJP leader, her husband, Deor, and 3 others in this case.