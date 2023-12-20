On 30th December (local time), Ukraine launched an “indiscriminate” strike on the Russian provincial capital of Belgorod, killing at least 20 people, including two children, and injuring over 110. In a statement, Russia vowed to retaliate against the Ukrainian strike.

Belgorod region is adjacent to northern Ukraine. Since the war broke out between the two countries, Russian regions close to the Ukrainian border, including Belgorod, have suffered shelling and drone attacks. However, previous attacks were not at such a large scale.

The moment unguided Ukrainian MLRS rockets started killing civilians in the middle of Belgorod.



This is 100% an intentional attack against the population, and it is the true colours of Ukraine that our media isn't too keen to share.

As per Kommersant newspaper’s sources close to the Russian Investigative Committee, the missiles fired at Belgorod came from multiple rocket launcher stations in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine. A Skating Rink on the central Cathedral Square, residential buildings and a shopping centre were attacked.

Ukrainians launched a terror attack against the civilian population in Belgorod killing several people, including 2 children.



While Russian strikes aim at military targets but get deviated by air defense, Ukrainians purposefully aim for civilians, often in retaliation.

Following the attack on Belgorod, Russia’s mission to the United Nations in New York requested a meeting of the Security Council.

In a post on Telegram, the Russian Defence Ministry said, “Today the Kyiv regime attempted to launch indiscriminate attacks at Belgorod by two Olkha missiles with cluster submunitions and Czech-made Vampire MLRS projectiles. Air defence systems intercepted Olkha missiles and the majority of Vampire MLRS projectiles. Several projectiles and cluster submunitions hit Belgorod.”

In the event of a direct hit by Olkha missiles with cluster submunitions on the city, the consequences would have been immeasurably more severe. The Kyiv regime, by indiscriminately striking large areas and committing this offence, is trying to divert attention from the defeats on the front lines and to provoke us into taking similar actions.

The Ukrainian Army, funded, led and armed by NATO has just bombed the Civilian centre of the Russian city of Belgorod.



They have directly targeted the city centre to kill innocent civilians. There is no military infrastructure here. I've been here myself. This is murder.

Though there has been no official statement from Russia, RBC-Ukraine quoted unnamed sources claiming the attack was a “retaliation” for the Russian bombardment of Ukrainian cities a day earlier.

Attack on Apartments and shops by Ukraine

Reports suggest that the majority of the rockets, including “Olkha” missiles, were shot down by Russia, resulting in fewer casualties. Governor of Belgorod Oblast, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said in a statement that 22 apartment buildings suffered damage in the attack. Several commercial properties were damaged, including shopping centres, shops, and over 100 vehicles.

Ukraine attempted an attack on Friday

Russia said its anti-aircraft units destroyed 13 rockets originated from Ukraine over the Belgorod region on 29th December. Furthermore, 32 drones over the nearby Bryansk, Oryol and Kursk regions and the Moscow region were also destroyed by Russia.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova accused Britain and the US of inciting Ukraine to carry out terrorist acts against Russia. She added that the European Union countries must be blamed for supplying weapons to Ukraine.

President Vladimir Putin rushed a team of health and emergency workers to the affected region.

On 22nd February 2022, Russia launched a military operation on Ukraine. Western powers, including the United States, the United Kingdom, European Nations and others, came in support of Ukraine and have been supplying funds and weapons since then. Several sanctions were imposed on Russia following the war broke out between the two countries. OpIndia’s detailed coverage of the Russia-Ukraine War can be seen here.