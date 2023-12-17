Sunday, December 17, 2023
HomePoliticsArvind Kejriwal says AAP wants to contest all 13 seats in Punjab, leaving 0...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Arvind Kejriwal says AAP wants to contest all 13 seats in Punjab, leaving 0 for I.N.D.I. Alliance partner Congress

Notably, AAP is part of I.N.D.I. Alliance with eighteen other anti-BJP parties, including Congress, Trinamool Congress, Janata Dal (United) and others.

OpIndia Staff
AAP wants to contest on all 13 seats in Punjab for 2024 Lok Sabha elections
AAP wants to contest on all 13 seats in Punjab for 2024 Lok Sabha elections (Image: SS from video/AAP/YouTube)
9

On 17th December, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s chief and Delhi’s Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, expressed his desire to contest all thirteen Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and one Lok Sabha seat in Chandigarh in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. Notably, AAP is part of I.N.D.I. Alliance with eighteen other anti-BJP parties, including Congress, Trinamool Congress, Janata Dal (United) and others.

During a public meeting in Bathinda, Punjab, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal said, “All these parties are sad. They feel that their jobs have been taken away permanently. No one is going to vote for them again. The way [AAP formed] government three times in Delhi, you will give a majority vote to AAP in the next elections. Lok Sabha elections are not far away. There are 13 seats in Punjab and one seat in Chandigarh. My heart says the way people are getting benefitted; you should give all 13 seats to us and make us strong.”

This is not the first time Congress and AAP have come face-to-face over seat sharing in Punjab. On 12th December, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said that his party would contest all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab. Furthermore, he added that the high command had not given any instructions for contesting the upcoming General elections in any alliance.

On 14th December, AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said, “While the party high command’s final decision is to be taken, we are already preparing in all 13 Lok Sabha constituencies. The Chief Minister had declared in the Hoshiarpur rally that we will contest in all 13 seats.”

I.N.D.I Alliance meeting scheduled for 19th December

Notably, Kejriwal’s statement came just two days before the I.N.D.I Alliance meeting that is scheduled for 19th December. This is going to be the first meeting of the alliance after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) defeated Congress in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh assembly elections. Following the defeat, Congress called for a meeting of its allies, which was first scheduled for the 6th of this month, before getting postponed to the 19th.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsNDA vs INDIA; India Alliance
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com