Delhi: Blast near Israeli embassy being treated as a possible ‘terror attack’, letter with the words ‘Allah-Hu-Akbar’ & ‘Jihad’ recovered

Israel’s National Security Council (NSC) is reportedly treating the incident of blast near the Israel embassy in Delhi as “likely a terror attack”. The NSC has issued advisory for India, particularly Delhi, asking citizens to practice caution and avoid crowded places.

Israel issues Travel advisory for India in the aftermath of an incident near the Israel embassy in Delhi on Tuesday; Asks its nationals to avoid crowded places. Statement: https://t.co/XGivtvcG8d pic.twitter.com/5lHAUKRrms — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) December 27, 2023

On 26th December (Tuesday), a blast was reported near the Israeli embassy in the national capital. As per reports, at around 5:47 PM, the fire brigade had received a call about a blast behind the Israeli embassy building.

A letter has now reportedly been recovered a few metres away from the embassy at an empty plot of land. It is addressed to the Israeli ambassador and mentions hateful content against Israel over the ongoing war against Hamas.

The letter also reportedly mentions Islamist words ‘Allah-Hu-Akbar’ and ‘Jihad’. The letter that was placed in an envelope says “Jihad will continue”.

The letter has been sent to the forensic lab for fingerprint testing. A police source has said that the letter is written in English. “This is a one page letter written in English language. It is suspected that it is linked to an organisation,” the police source reportedly said.

The letter reportedly criticised Israel’s retaliation to Hamas in Gaza and also mentioned for revenge.

The letter was found wrapped in an Israeli flag. Security has been increased at the Chabad House in central Delhi’s Paharganj area. A security cordon has been created around the Jewish community centre.

Israel was attacked on 7th October by Palestinian terrorist group Hamas butchering at least 1,300 civilians and kidnapping over 200 to Gaza. Israel has since vowed to destroy the Hamas terror infrastructure in Gaza. Islamists around the world including in India have been making a hue and cry about human rights violation with many Jews subjected to anti-semitic violence.