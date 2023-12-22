The Narendra Modi-led-government has invited French President Emmanuel Macron as the Chief guest for India’s 75th Republic Day.

As per reports, this marks the 6th instance when the Indian government invited a French leader as a Chief guest for the Republic Day parade.

India has previously invited French Prime Minister Jacques Chirac (1976), President Valéry Giscard d’Estaing (1980), President Jacques Chirac (1998), President Nicolas Sarkozy (2008), and President François Hollande (2016).

French President Macron to be the chief guest at India's Republic day 2024. Earlier this year, PM Modi was the guest of honour at Bastille day in Paris. Reporting: pic.twitter.com/AFM00QG5ND — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) December 22, 2023

During his tenure as the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi has invited US President Barack Obama (2015), French President François Hollande (2016), UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (2017), Heads of ASEAN nations (2018), South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (2019), Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (2020), and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi (2023).

Earlier this year, the French government invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be the Guest of Honour at France’s National Day celebrations on 14th July.

An Indian tri-services contingent also took part in this event in order to reinforce its significance, representing the strengthening of ties and shared ideals between India and France.

Cher Narendra, heureux de t'accueillir à Paris comme invité d'honneur du défilé du 14 juillet !



प्रिय नरेंद्र, 14 जुलाई की परेड के सम्मानित अतिथिके रूप में तुम्हारा पेरिस में स्वागत कर के मुझे बहुतखुशी होगी। pic.twitter.com/XTJi4MiE0E — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 5, 2023

India’s participation in the Bastille Day Parade, as an ascending global power, emphasises its broadening influence on the international scene and reflects the strengthening ties between the two democracies.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Indo-French partnership. In July, the French President felicitated PM Modi with the ‘Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor.