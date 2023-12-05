In a shocking case, a teacher reportedly poured fluid on the face of a student as punishment for writing Jai Shri Ram on his desk in a Ghaziabad-based missionary school on 4th December. While a report by Aaj Tak says that the fluid was whitner, Jagran says that it was ink remover.

A class 7th student named Ishant Chauhan was subjected to the alleged abuse for at least an hour and was also insulted by the teacher at the Holy Trinity Church school in Govindpuram. Moreover, before the school ended, the teacher used thinner to clean the student’s face which made his skin irritable.

The Hindu victim was crying the entire time and was made a laughing stock before his classmates by the teacher, who has been identified as Manisha Massey. The student reportedly said that he was scared about what ensued. A video shared by Zee News shows some marks of whitner on the back of the student’s head.

The incident came to light after the victim, Ishant reached home from school and his parents inquired about his messy appearance. The student narrated the entire incident to his parents who complained to the principal and said that their son could have suffered skin damage.

Speaking to Zee News, the victim narrated the incident. He said, “Yesterday we were playing and I wrote Jai Shri Ram on the desk and a Christian student complained to Mam that I wrote Jai Shri Ram on the desk and Mam put fluid on my whole face and hair. She said that you should be hurt the way the desk was hurt.”

The parents demanded strict action against the accused. The Bajrang Dal also came to the family and the student’s rescue and staged a protest. Bajrang Dal convener Gaurav Singh said that the presence of the teacher who holds such a mindset is bad for students.

He also questioned whether saying Jai Shri Ram is a crime. The police also arrived at the school. The accused teacher eventually confessed and apologised to the family and the school administration. The teacher in her apology letter claimed that she only put two dots of fluid on the student’s face and that she did not have any ill-intentions.

However, school principal Madhulika Joseph terminated the accused and issued her a letter about the same. The principal has assured the family that such incidents will not be repeated. Meanwhile, the entire incident has reportedly affected the victim mentally.

This is the second such case to emerge out of Ghaziabad. In October, an associate professor at the ABES Engineering College in Ghaziabad rebuked a student for chanting Jai Shri Ram during a college cultural festival.

Later, the teacher in question, Mamata Gautam, issued a video statement addressing the controversy, invoking her Hindu credentials to defend herself.