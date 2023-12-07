Following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s landslide victories in the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, Janata Dal (United) Lok Sabha MP from Sitamarhi, Sunil Kumar Pintu caused a political stir by endorsing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and bringing up the party’s poll slogan, “Modi hai toh mumkin hai” (Modi makes it possible).

Now, he has revealed that the meetings of the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A.) bloc were restricted to tea and samosas until seat distribution happened. “I.N.D.I. Alliance meetings are limited to chai-samosas until seat distribution takes place.”

Regarding his compliments for PM Modi, the parliamentarian stated that he was merely expressing the reality and that the former’s supporters are the inhabitants of the Hindi heartland states. “We must understand and consider people’s choices and work on our strategies for the upcoming elections.”

He proclaimed that he was and would always be a BJP member at heart and asserted that the party had sent him to Janata Dal (United). He declared his readiness to step down at the request of his leader, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Furthermore, he voiced unease about running in the forthcoming Lok Sabha election with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) as a coalition partner.

The lawmaker lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and raised the BJP’s vote slogan which sparked a furore in Bihar just after the results of the five-state poll were announced. He made the remarks amid the BJP’s resounding triumph in the Hindi heartland. He obserevd, “Jo nara Bharatiya Janata Party ne diya hai ki ‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai’ aur ‘Modi magic hai’ yeh janta ne uspar apni mohar lagakar uss baat ko sahi kar diya ki sahi mein Modi magic hai. (The slogans that the BJP has given that with Modi it is possible and it is Modi magic, this was approved and proven by the people that there is indeed Modi magic).”

He also endorsed the prime minister’s call for the development of the “4 castes” namely women, youth, farmers and the poor. “The attempt to employ our farmers, women, youth and poor is right. Until and unless these 4 castes are uplifted we will not be able to develop the nation. It is important that there should be development for women, farmers and youth and we can become a world power by 2047 only by uplifting the 4 castes including the poor.”

The JDU leader slammed the Congress and charged that the party only recalled its political allies after suffering defeats in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. He highlighted that Congress lost because of the disregard of its partners. He further accused that the I.N.D.I. Alliance lacks effective communication and influential leaders are not consulted. He unveiled that the coalition would only survive in 2024 if Congress put forward regional parties.