The Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi has become one of the top pilgrimage spots in India as a record 12.92 crore devotees visited the holy shrine in two years. Notably, the expanded Kashi Vishwanath Dham will soon complete its two years on 13th December. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor on 13th December 2021, and since then, the number of devotees of Mahadev has increased manifold. The official added that the number is soon expected to breach the 13 crore mark.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the temple trust, Sunil Kumar Verma said, “Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham was inaugurated on 13 December 2021. From then till 6 December 2023, more than 12 crore, 92 lakh and 24 thousand devotees have taken darshan of Baba. By the end of December, this number is expected to cross 13 crore.”

During the auspicious month of Shrawan and other special occasions and festivals, a huge influx of devotees throng the temple premises.

As per the official data, during the months of Shrawan alone, more than 1.6 crore devotees visited the temple. This year, because of Adhik maas, the Sawan month was 59 days long. In July, the temple saw a footfall of over 72 lakh devotees and the number increased to 95.6 lakh in August. From January 2023 till 6th December this year, the temple witnessed a total of 5.3 crore devotees.

The CEO noted that in the past two years, Kashi Vishwanath Trust has increased the facilities for tourists and devotees. The official added that such changes have made the devotee visits hassle-free.

Notably, earlier, the temple premises had an area of only 3000 square feet. It was enlarged in 2021 to about 5 lakh square feet. This has allowed a capacity of 50,000 – 75,000 devotees in the temple premises.

According to CEO Sunil Kumar Verma, efficient management is being done in the temple for the convenience of the devotees. Arrangements like German hangers to protect from the scorching sun in summer, cold, and rain, mats to prevent feet from getting burnt, coolers, pure drinking water, free wheelchairs for disabled people in the month of Shrawan, medical treatment for all, etc. have helped the devotees of Shiva. The path to reach the temple has been made easy.

Meanwhile, around 10 crore devotees are expected to visit Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir in 2024 after the consecration ceremony by PM Narendra Modi on 22nd January 2024.