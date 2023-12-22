Friday, December 22, 2023
HomeNews ReportsAfter ‘private video’ controversy, Kulhad Pizza couple face the heat of Nihang Sikhs over...
News Reports
Updated:

After ‘private video’ controversy, Kulhad Pizza couple face the heat of Nihang Sikhs over an Instagram reel, latter threatens to burn their shop

Responding to the controversy, Kulhad Pizza Sehaj Arora said that Nihang Ramandeep Singh Mangu's aide had blackmailed him and demanded Rs 50,000 to resolve the issue.

Jhankar Mohta
Kulhad Pizza couple gets embroiled in a fresh controversy over an Instagram reel
6

After the ‘private video’ controversy, the famous Kulhad Pizza couple from Jalandhar is back in the news, and this time again, not for the right reasons. This time, they managed to anger some Nihang Sikhs with one of their Instagram reels which went viral on social media. The Nihang Sikhs, who accused Kulhad Pizza owner Sehaj Arora and his wife Gurpreet Kaur of bringing a bad name to the Sikh community by posting the real on social media, threatened to burn down Kulhad Pizza restaurants if the couple did not issue a public apology and take down their Instagram reel.

According to reports, on Thursday, December 21, Ludhiana’s Nihang Ramandeep Singh Mangu and his aides created a ruckus outside the Kulhad Pizza couple’s restaurant. Mangu became enraged after seeing the couple’s Instagram reel and claimed that by performing the song, which has some disparaging lyrics about the entire world, the couple had brought shame to the Sikh community. He demanded that he wanted to meet Kulhad Pizza owners Sehaj Arora and Gurpreet Kaur in person. Speaking to the media, Mangu said that he learned after reaching the restaurant that the couple were not in town. He said that they would wait there and only return once they meet them in person.

Expressing dismay over the viral video, the Nihang Sikh said that the couple had brought shame to the Sikh community and they were only indulging in such cheap acts to make it to the reality show Bigg Boss. According to Mangu, Sahaj’s mobile phone is currently switched off and a message has been sent to him asking him to apologise soon.

Notably, in the Instagram reel to which the Nihangs have taken offence, the Kulhad Pizaa couple is seen singing and dancing to a song whose lyrics go like “yeh duniya badi beh*nch*d beh*ch*d…”.

Notably, the duo performed “Haye Ri Duniya,” a song that was originally sung by Rashmeet Kaur, Ikka, Rusha, and Blizza. The song portion that the Kulhad couple performed begins at 1.19 seconds into the song.

The owner of Kulhad Pizza Sehaj Arora responded to the incident by releasing a video statement on Facebook that clarified his position on the issue. He explained how the song on which he and his wife are seen performing in the Instagram reel is not their own. He explained that it was a paid promotion and he was approached by the producers of the song to promote the video. Showing a message he received on his phone, Arora further explained how he was given a time stamp by the producers and he was expected to perform strictly on that particular portion of the song.

He added that the words of the song he is seen performing on is not his and he was simply promoting the song as per the requirements of the producers for which he would be paid. Yet, Arora said that he was willing to apologise if he had unknowingly hurt anyone’s sentiments.

Sehaj Arora further alleged in the video statement that Nihang Ramandeep Singh Mangu’s aide had blackmailed him and demanded Rs 50,000 to resolve the issue. She shared a small snippet from a video to back his claim.

Kulhad Pizza owner breaks silence after ‘private video’ goes viral, alleges they fell prey to a sextortion racket

This is not the first time the Kulhad Pizza couple have been embroiled in a controversy. In September 2023, the couple were in the news after an alleged ‘private video’ of them went viral. On September 22, Kulhad Pizza owner Sehaj Arora took to Instagram to release his second video message, wherein he broke down while narrating the mental trauma he and his family have been facing due to these leaked videos. The victim wept as he begged people to stop sharing the videos on social media.

Notably, the sex tape, which quickly went viral contained explicit content. It showed intimate moments between a couple. In the video, the man’s face was fully visible while the woman’s face was partially visible. Moreover, the woman in the video had the same tattoo as Gurpreet Kaur. Additionally, the woman in the video was seen wearing red bangles, which are traditionally worn by ladies after their wedding, indicating that the video was taken after the couple’s wedding. In several of Kulhad Pizza couple’s earlier videos, Gurpreet Kaur is also seen wearing the traditional red ‘chooda’ bangles.

After the video started doing rounds on social media, Sehaj Arora on Thursday, September 21, broke his silence on the controversy. In his first video message shared on Instagram, the owner of Kulhad Pizza alleged that the video was fake and that AI was used to morph the visuals. He also spoke about the trauma he and his family have been going through ever since the tapes have gone viral.

Hinting at falling prey to a sextortion racket, Arora said that the video had been leaked 15 days prior, along with a blackmail message on Instagram. Instead of yielding to the blackmailer’s pressure, the couple decided to pursue justice through the legal route, following which Sehaj said that they filed an FIR at Jalandhar’s Thana Number 4.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termskulhad pizza, instagram, haye re duniya, nihang sikhs, reel, sextortion, sex tape, sehaj arora, gurpreet kaur, jalandhar
Jhankar Mohta
Jhankar Mohta

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Allegations of favouritism, sexual abuse, and serial lying: How the Left ecosystem shielded author who wrote a book on Rahul Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
Dayashankar Mishra, an author who wrote a book on Rahul Gandhi, has been accused of favouritism, sexual abuse, and exploitation.
Variety

No missile tests, no fishing, ‘Arribada’ is happening: Read how Odisha prepares to welcome lakhs of Olive Ridley turtles coming from faraway oceans

Siddhi Somani -
Human activity has shifted the odds against the survival of these ancient mariners during the past 200 years. Sea turtles are killed for their meat, eggs, skin, and shells; they are also overfished and subject to poaching. The DRDO has decided to nominate a nodal officer for better coordination with the forest department for the safety of the Olive Ridleys.

After Sakshi Malik quits wrestling in ‘protest’ against WFI election result, Bajrang Punia vows to return his Padma Shri award

Congress’ Mohabbat ki Dukaan exposed: Pro-Kannada groups heckle Marwari shop-owners in Bengaluru

On Gita Jayanti, know the divine glory of Shrimad Bhagavad Gita that teaches the way to live life

Reuters finds ‘Dara Hua Musalman’ in Ayodhya as city prepares to hold grand consecration event

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com