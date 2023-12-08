TMC’s Krishnanagar MP Mahua Moitra has been expelled from the Lok Sabha after the Ethics Committee tabled its report on her corruption and bribery. She was expelled after the tabled report was debated and a vote was sought from MPs. Soon after Mahua Moitra’s expulsion, the left-liberal ecosystem in politics and media started reacting with tears and rants. From BSP MP Danish Ali saying Gandhi must be weeping to so-called neutral journalists getting goosebumps, every reaction from this clout represented the meltdown they had after the action against the now-former TMC MP.

Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali said, “What is this? The dignity of the parliament house was breached on the night of 21st September when Ramesh Bidhuri abused me. Soul of Gandhi and Ambedkar must be weeping today.”

TMC MP Saugata Roy said, “A sitting member (Moitra) was expelled from Parliament without being given a chance to defend herself. All principles of natural justice were clouted. BJP by animal majority voted a member out just because she spoke about industrialist Adani and his relations with Prime Minister Modi.”

TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay said, “They tried to suppress the voice of opposition. Would not you listen to the one who is accused of so many severe allegations? This never happens. Parties of the I.N.D.I. alliance came together against this decision. It is a huge day for us.”

Following the expulsion, Mahua Moitra, known for her tedious and boorish monologues in the parliament, launched another noisy rant outside the Parliament as an ex-MP. Speaking to the media with Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi standing behind her, Mahua Moitra screamed that there was no evidence of any cash or any gifts being taken by her.

She even brazened out sharing her login credentials with Darshan Hiranandani, stating that there is no rule specified against sharing login credentials. She then shouted that an MP sharing her credentials with a businessman so that he could pose questions targeted at his rival business entity is not wrong, because MPs are there to raise questions on behalf of the public anyway.

Resharing the video of her rant on X, Arfa Khanum Sherwani quoted her sentences and said that she got goosebumps to see Mahua Moitra speak like that. Sherwani posted, “I am 49 years old. I will fight you for the next 30 years. Inside the parliament, and outside on the streets. We are going to come back and we are going to see the end of you. Goosebumps!”

I am 49 years old. I will fight you for the next 30 years. Inside the parliament, and outside on the streets.

We are going to come back and we are going to see the end of you.

Saba Naqvi posted from her X handle, “Without due process and being given a chance to defend herself Mahua Moitra is expelled. Shameful.”

Notably, Mahua Moitra was given a fair opportunity to present her side in front of the ethics committee of the parliament. However, the left-liberal ecosystem kept spreading the lie that she was denied a chance to defend herself. This is because Mahua Moitra reportedly requested to speak on behalf of her party during the discussion after the report of the committee was tabled in the house, but she was denied.

India Today journalist Rajdeep Sardesai posted from his X handle, “So a 104-page ethics committee report is tabled in Mahua Moitra case at noon; at 2 pm, a ‘debate’ is scheduled within two hours of the report being tabled. An hour later, the TMC MP is formally expelled by voice vote without being given a chance to speak or any of the MPs having even a chance to read the report in any detail and respond. No cross-examination of key witness Darshan Hiranandani. Natural justice anyone? When the issue is as serious as the expulsion of an MP, surely there is a need for a fair hearing and due process, no? Think.”

Earlier today, the Ethics Committee report probing ‘Unethical Conduct’ of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra in the “cash for query” case that was tabled in the Lok Sabha recommended that Moitra “may be expelled” from the Lok Sabha and called for an “intense, legal, institutional inquiry” by the central government in a “time-bound manner”.

Moitra is facing a CBI inquiry over serious allegations of corruption, and bribery where she has herself admitted that she had given her login credentials to businessman Darshan Hiranandani to pose questions on her behalf, questions that were related to Hiranandani’s business interests and were targeted to his rival Adani Group. Hiranandani has admitted to paying cash, lavish gifts to Moitra, and having access to her Lok Sabha login credentials.