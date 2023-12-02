New incidents of triple talaq are coming to light in the country even after the abhorrent practice is prohibited by the government. Now, a fresh matter has surfaced from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh where a woman was given triple talaq over the phone by her husband Monish alias Sonu who is living in Bengaluru.

She contended that police are purposefully not taking the accused into custody even after registering a case. He is threatening to kill her if she doesn’t drop the lawsuit.

Furthermore, the victim charged that she is under pressure to do Iddat despite her refusal. In Islamic law, the duration of Iddat varies depending on the circumstances of the divorce. The Iddat period is three menstrual cycles if the husband is the one to file for divorce and it is three menstrual cycles or three lunar months, whichever is longer if the wife is the one who files for divorce.

She wants the perpetrator to be apprehended on charges of triple talaq and warned to sit in a demonstration if her demand is not fulfilled. She also sent a request letter to the Senior Superintendent of Police Dr. Vipin Tada and he assured her that necessary action would be taken in the issue.

On 29 November the SSP office at Reserve Police Line received a complaint of a triple talaq case in which the victim who is from the Rampur Maniharan police station area informed that she was married to the young man. He is a native of Lakhnauti hamlet which falls under Gangoh police station. The couple got married around one and a half years ago. The woman’s spouse works in a company based in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

She informed that everything was good up to a certain point after their wedding. However, her in-laws started torturing her and demanded more dowry after some time. She accused her brother-in-law (husband’s older brother), mother-in-law and other family members of harassing her for the dowry. A month earlier, her husband responded with triple talaq after he was provoked by his family. She narrated the entire instance after reaching the SSP office.

She also made serious allegations against the local police. She unveiled that her in-laws pressured her to observe the Iddat period after the divorce and she lodged a case against all the accused, however, cops from Rampur Maniharan police station are not arresting them deliberately. Hence, she is not performing Iddat. Now, she is going to sit in protest outside the SSP office for the arrest of the culprits.

The SSP has taken the occurrence seriously. He informed that a married woman of a village in the Rampur Maniharam area has filed a case and charged her husband with giving her triple talaq. He added that she has demanded the arrest of the accused and necessary directions have been given to the police station in this regard. The official proclaimed that the offender would be taken into custody soon and legal action was going to be undertaken.