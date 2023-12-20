Wednesday, December 20, 2023
HomeNews ReportsUP: Faiz Alam poses as Suraj to lure a Hindu girl, rapes and impregnates...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

UP: Faiz Alam poses as Suraj to lure a Hindu girl, rapes and impregnates her before forcing her to abort, abandons her to marry a Muslim girl; booked

Using the same name, Faiz Alam trapped the victim in a love trap and raped her several times on the pretext of marriage. Faiz Alam stayed with the victim in a house in Muzaffarnagar for about one and a half years. Later, he took the victim to Bengaluru.

राहुल पाण्डेय
Love Jihad accused Faiz Alam
Love Jihad accused Faiz Alam. Image Source: OpIndia Hindi
4

A case of love jihad has come to light from the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh where a Hindu girl complained against Faiz Alam to the SSP of the district on Tuesday (19th December). It is alleged that Faiz posed to be a Hindu and raped the girl on the pretext of marriage and raped her for several days at various locations from Muzaffarnagar to Bengaluru. Later, Faiz forced the victim for an abortion and married another girl. The police have taken cognizance of the matter and started an investigation.

According to the complaint given to the police in this matter, the case is from the New Mandi police station area of Muzaffarnagar. A Hindu girl from Panipat in Haryana said in her complaint that Faiz Alam, a resident of Kala village in Muzaffarnagar, met her posing as Suraj.

Using the same name, Faiz Alam trapped the victim in a love trap and raped her several times on the pretext of marriage. Faiz Alam stayed with the victim in a house in Muzaffarnagar for about one and a half years. Later, he took the victim to Bengaluru.

During this time, Faiz raped the victim several times on the pretext of marriage. About 1 year ago, when the victim insisted Faiz – who was still posing as Suraj – to marry, he started avoiding this issue. Meanwhile, the victim became pregnant. Then Faiz falsely assured the girl to get an early court marriage and on 24th November 2023, fraudulently fed her the medicine to terminate the pregnancy. Due to the effect of this medicine, the victim had a miscarriage as her 3-month foetus was aborted on 26th November 2023.

It has been further stated in the complaint that due to the effect of this medicine, the victim’s health deteriorated. Yet Faiz Alam did not get any treatment for her. As soon as the abortion took place, Faiz – posing as Suraj – left the victim alone and fled. Faiz did not respond to several phone calls from the victim.

After all this, the victim told the whole thing to her family members living temporarily in Shamli. On getting information, the victim’s family members went to Faiz’s house. There it was found that Faiz had married a Muslim girl. It was told that for the first time here, the victim came to know about Suraj’s real name Faiz and that he was a Muslim.

According to the complaint, during this time, Faiz’s wife Fauzia and his father told the victim’s family, “Go, do whatever you want to do. You can’t harm us.”

Despite this incident, when the victim called Faiz, the accused also threatened her and said that he would not live with her anymore. The victim has alleged that Faiz Alam threatened to kill her if she complained to the police. Faiz Alam also said that he knows high authorities in the police department. The victim also said in her complaint that Faiz Alam duped her of a lot of money while living together.

At the end of the complaint, the victim demanded strict action against the accused. OpIndia has a complaint copy. Taking cognizance of the matter, the police have launched an investigation.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
राहुल पाण्डेय
राहुल पाण्डेयhttp://www.opindia.com
धर्म और राष्ट्र की रक्षा को जीवन की प्राथमिकता मानते हुए पत्रकारिता के पथ पर अग्रसर एक प्रशिक्षु। सैनिक व किसान परिवार से संबंधित।

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Treated like a criminal: Calcutta HC advocate reveals torture by WB CID, forced to depose against his wife, a judge hearing corruption cases against...

OpIndia Staff -
"They behaved like local goons. They shouted at the top of their voice; not a single decent language was used. All slang and filthy expletives," Protap Chandra Dey narrated.
News Reports

West Bengal at 41.4% tops in child marriages in India, stagnating the country’s progress towards eliminating the practice: Report

OpIndia Staff -
In the state of West Bengal, around 41.4 percent of girls get married before their legal marriageable age which is 18 whereas 20.1 percent of boys get married before they attain the age of 21. The constantly increasing numbers are worrisome given that child marriages are a human rights violation and a recognized form of sexual and gender-based violence.

‘Dismayed to see how Vice President was humiliated’: President Droupadi Murmu expresses displeasure at behaviour of hooligan MPs

3500 workers, and a Mandir that can stand natural calamities, stand for over a thousand years: How the Bhavya Ram Mandir is being constructed

Elections 2024: Kharge avoids commenting on proposal to be I.N.D.I Alliance PM candidate, says winning is priority

‘Hindi is the national language, learn it’: Nitish Kumar bursts as DMK leaders ask for English translation of his speech during I.N.D.I. Alliance meet

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Treated like a criminal: Calcutta HC advocate reveals torture by WB CID, forced to depose against his wife, a judge hearing corruption cases against...

OpIndia Staff -

West Bengal at 41.4% tops in child marriages in India, stagnating the country’s progress towards eliminating the practice: Report

OpIndia Staff -

‘Dismayed to see how Vice President was humiliated’: President Droupadi Murmu expresses displeasure at behaviour of hooligan MPs

OpIndia Staff -

3500 workers, and a Mandir that can stand natural calamities, stand for over a thousand years: How the Bhavya Ram Mandir is being constructed

Anurag -

Karnataka: Hindu organisations demand that Muslim vendors not be allowed to do business in Shri Siddeshwara temple Makar Sankranti fair in Vijayapura

OpIndia Staff -

Elections 2024: Kharge avoids commenting on proposal to be I.N.D.I Alliance PM candidate, says winning is priority

OpIndia Staff -

‘Hindi is the national language, learn it’: Nitish Kumar bursts as DMK leaders ask for English translation of his speech during I.N.D.I. Alliance meet

OpIndia Staff -

All Shankaracharyas, Mahamandaleshwars, and spiritual leaders invited: Read details of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony provided by Teerth Kshetra Trust

OpIndia Staff -

US: Colorado Supreme Court declares Donald Trump ‘ineligible’ for White House, ruling Judges were appointed by Democratic Governors

OpIndia Staff -

IMF commends India’s economic resilience and growth amid global challenges, projects 6.3% growth in 2023-24

ANI -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com