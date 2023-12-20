A case of love jihad has come to light from the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh where a Hindu girl complained against Faiz Alam to the SSP of the district on Tuesday (19th December). It is alleged that Faiz posed to be a Hindu and raped the girl on the pretext of marriage and raped her for several days at various locations from Muzaffarnagar to Bengaluru. Later, Faiz forced the victim for an abortion and married another girl. The police have taken cognizance of the matter and started an investigation.

According to the complaint given to the police in this matter, the case is from the New Mandi police station area of Muzaffarnagar. A Hindu girl from Panipat in Haryana said in her complaint that Faiz Alam, a resident of Kala village in Muzaffarnagar, met her posing as Suraj.

Using the same name, Faiz Alam trapped the victim in a love trap and raped her several times on the pretext of marriage. Faiz Alam stayed with the victim in a house in Muzaffarnagar for about one and a half years. Later, he took the victim to Bengaluru.

During this time, Faiz raped the victim several times on the pretext of marriage. About 1 year ago, when the victim insisted Faiz – who was still posing as Suraj – to marry, he started avoiding this issue. Meanwhile, the victim became pregnant. Then Faiz falsely assured the girl to get an early court marriage and on 24th November 2023, fraudulently fed her the medicine to terminate the pregnancy. Due to the effect of this medicine, the victim had a miscarriage as her 3-month foetus was aborted on 26th November 2023.

It has been further stated in the complaint that due to the effect of this medicine, the victim’s health deteriorated. Yet Faiz Alam did not get any treatment for her. As soon as the abortion took place, Faiz – posing as Suraj – left the victim alone and fled. Faiz did not respond to several phone calls from the victim.

After all this, the victim told the whole thing to her family members living temporarily in Shamli. On getting information, the victim’s family members went to Faiz’s house. There it was found that Faiz had married a Muslim girl. It was told that for the first time here, the victim came to know about Suraj’s real name Faiz and that he was a Muslim.

According to the complaint, during this time, Faiz’s wife Fauzia and his father told the victim’s family, “Go, do whatever you want to do. You can’t harm us.”

Despite this incident, when the victim called Faiz, the accused also threatened her and said that he would not live with her anymore. The victim has alleged that Faiz Alam threatened to kill her if she complained to the police. Faiz Alam also said that he knows high authorities in the police department. The victim also said in her complaint that Faiz Alam duped her of a lot of money while living together.

थाना प्रभारी नई मण्डी को जाँचकर आवश्यक वैधानिक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है। — MUZAFFARNAGAR POLICE (@muzafarnagarpol) December 19, 2023

At the end of the complaint, the victim demanded strict action against the accused. OpIndia has a complaint copy. Taking cognizance of the matter, the police have launched an investigation.