Amidst the enthusiasm and anticipation around the forthcoming pran pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (UP ATS) arrested three people, reportedly related to the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice led by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The arrested individuals have been identified as Rajasthan residents Shankar Dussad, Ajit Kumar, and Pradeep Punia.

According to reports, the three planned on waving the SFJ flag during the pran pratishtha ceremony and raising pro-Khalistan slogans. The ATS said that the trio had been inspired by the recent Parliament security breach in Delhi. The arrested trio were doing recce in Ayodhya.

According to the UP ATS official, suspicion about the three grew after a recorded voice message from Khalistan leaders was circulated on the mobile phones of several people in Lucknow. The recorded voice message was delivered in a male voice. In the message, a man claiming to be Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun addressed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying that Sikh for Justice (SFJ) would hold the UP CM accountable on January 22 and that Ram Temple consecration would not save him. The recorded message also mentioned the arrest of two members of the Khalistani terrorist outfit from Ayodhya.

According to the ATS, among the 3 arrested, Shankar Dussad was in touch with Canada-based Khalistan supporter Sukhdool Gill before Gill’s murder in September of last year. Dussad had also been in contact with Khalistan supporter Harminder Singh alias “Landa,” who is based in a foreign country and relayed directions from SFJ leader Pannun.

On Friday, UP Police Director General (DG), Law and order, Prashant Kumar said that Dussad contacted Pannun through another Canadian guns smuggler, Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias Landa. He stated that the pro-Khalistan leaders had directed Dussad to visit Ayodhya to make a map of the site. He added that Dussad and his two accomplices, in a white Scorpio (HR51BX3753), visited various sensitive locations before heading towards Trimurti Hotel. Their vehicle was intercepted in front of the Trimurti Hotel in Ayodhya on 18th January, and they were arrested. They had placed a saffron flag on the SUV so that police would not suspect them.

According to ATS officials, two distinct identity proofs were obtained from Dussad. Dussad was using a SIM card in the name of Dharamveer Mahala, and his SUV’s registration documents were also fabricated.

In a press release, ATS officials stated that Shankar Dussad was released on bail from Central Jail, Bikaner, on May 15, 2023, after spending more than seven years in jail since March 21, 2016.

While in Bikaner Jail, Dussad met a prisoner named Lakhbinder Singh, who invited him to meet his nephew Pampa, through whom he connected with Canada-based Khalistani leader Sukhdool Singh Gill alias Sukha Duneke, who was assassinated in September 2023 by unknown assailants. He added that Dussad was communicating with Duneke and Landa via WhatsApp.