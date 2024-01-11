Thursday, January 11, 2024
As subcontinent Muslims outrage about Smriti Irani’s visit to Madinah, Saudis push back, say they don’t care about opinions of ‘converted Muslims’

The Pakistan media was also frustrated that minister V Muraleedharan had donned a dhoti and saffron Kurta during the visit while Irani had donned a bindi, a Hindu symbol, on her forehead and wore a saree sans headscarf

OpIndia Staff
Union Minister Smriti Irani with MoS V Muraleedharan in Madinah (source: ABP News)
Union Minister Smriti Irani visited Madinah, the Holy pilgrimage of Islam, this week. The non-Muslim delegation that visited Madinah in Saudi Arabia also included Kashmiri Hindu IRS Officer Nirupama Kotru.

The Union Minister was seen visiting the Holy city wearing a saree and without a headgear, showcasing the close cultural ties and mutual cultural understanding between Saudi Arabi and India.

She reviewed the preparations for Haj, met with senior leaders of Saudi Arabia and participated in the Umrah Conference in Jeddah. She visited the periphery of Prophet’s Mosque, Al Masjid Al Nabwi the mountain of Uhud, and periphery of the Quba Mosque – the first Mosque of Islam.

The visit has irked Muslims in the Indian subcontinent and Pakistanis moreso. Pakistani news portal ‘The News’ questioned Irani’s outfit and also addressed the delegation not as Indian delegation but Hindu delegation.

The Pakistan media was also frustrated that minister V Muraleedharan had donned a dhoti and saffron Kurta during the visit while Irani had donned a bindi, a Hindu symbol, on her forehead.

An Islamist netizen on X, formerly Twitter, abused the Madkhali sect and Saudis calling them “idiots” for allowing non-Muslims in Madinah.

The user shared the screenshot of Smriti Irani’s post about the visit, and wrote, “Madkhali idiots, and Saudi nationalists, who are even bigger idiots saying it’s allowed for a non-Muslim delegation to come to Madinah…Tulsi from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi wasn’t there to sell samosas. She came to have Muslims sisters get stripped off from their Mehram.”

Another X user who identifies with the Hanafi sect objected to Irani’s visit saying “What is she doing in Madinah just Masjid al Nabawi? Why are they allowed in Haram Shareef?”

The post was reshared by the previous X user saying, “May Allah curse MBS and the “scholars” who defend him.”

These hateful posts brought more embarrassment for such netizens who were countered by none other than Saudis themselves. A Saudi Arabian Muslim responded to the users saying that their opinion was irrelevant because they are not Saudis.

“our land our country our rules. Just because your ancestors converted to islam and gave you an arabic name doesn’t mean you have an opinion in it. you are irrelevant and we are not the same,” the user wrote.

Further replying to another user, he wrote that Madinah is not the holy land of all Muslims but that they have the honor of visiting the holy lands as Muslims “after complying to the country’s rules and conditions and subject to its agreements”.

Not only Saudis, Iranians too hit out at Pakistanis pointing out how irrelevant their opinion was when a Pakistani insulted Zoroastrianism.

A Pakistani X user wrote, “Neo-Zoroastrianism is a LARP and goes nowhere for the following reasons.” An Iranian user replied saying, “You are a paki and your opinion is irrelevant.”

Jihadis on X have been addressing the Union Minister with the Islamist term “Kafir Khatoon” which means infidel lady. Another Islamist objected to the use of the word ‘khatoon’ because it was respectable and instead said to use the word ‘kafir aurat’.

These hateful accounts belonged to Islamists in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

