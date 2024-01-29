On 22nd January 2024, Ram Lalla returned to his birthplace after 500 years of protracted struggle and was consecrated while the nation was glued to TV screens. Lakhs of devotees, overwhelmed with emotion by the Pran Pratishtha (infusion of life) of Ram Lalla, have marched towards Ayodhya to seek darshan. On this occasion, the Hindu society across the country and the world is paying tribute to those Karsevaks who sacrificed themselves for Ram naam, in the struggle that spanned from the Mughal to Mulayam period. Among all those known and unsung martyrs, the names of the Kothari brothers are taken most prominently.



OpIndia met and spoke with Purnima Kothari, sister of martyred Karsevaks Ramkumar and Sharad Kothari, and gathered information about the current situation. Purnima Kothari was invited to the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha. She is very happy to have witnessed that historic moment. At present, she along with her colleagues, are busy serving devotees who are coming from far away places. They have set up a camp near Tedhi Bazaar in Ayodhya where she is providing tea and snacks not only to the devotees but also to the police personnel deployed nearby at her own expense. This camp is being organised under the banner of ‘Ram Sharad Kothari Smriti Manch’.

(‘Ram Sharad Kothari Smriti Manch’ managed by Purnima Kothari serving tea and snacks to devotees and police personnel deployed near Ram Mandir at their own expense)

Originally from Rajasthan, settled in Kolkata due to business

The Kothari family originally hails from Bikaner, Rajasthan. During his youth, Purnima’s father had gone to West Bengal for business purposes. There, he established a small iron plant. This was the source of livelihood for the family. Over time, he became the father of three children. This includes two sons named Ramkumar and Sharad, and a daughter named Purnima. Along with pursuing their graduation, Sharad and Ramkumar were also involved in their father’s business. Purnima, too, helped her mother with household chores while pursuing her studies.

Both had joined ‘Bajrang Dal’ in their adolescence

Purnima Kothari told OpIndia that the first generation of their family to join the Hindu organisation were her martyred brothers. Ramkumar and Sharad received their initial education in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh. Both brothers were students of Bharat Bharati Vidyalaya, managed by Vidya Bharati. Influenced by the education at Bharat Bharati Vidyalaya, both brothers also started attending the shakas of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Kolkata. Ramkumar and Sharad would also take their cousin along with them to the Shakas and engage in preaching Dharma during their free time after studying and doing business.

Their parents had come to see them off as they boarded the train to Ayodhya

Purnima recounts that when the announcement for Karseva in Ayodhya was made in 1990, Ramkumar and Sharad started preparing to go there. They pursued their family members. Since both brothers had always been together since childhood, they would go everywhere together. Finally, on 22nd October 1990, Ramkumar and Sharad Kothari boarded the train for Ayodhya. According to Purnima, their parents went to the railway station to see off their sons.

Police shot them on the pretext of asking for water

Purnima Kothari revealed that she got to know about the incident on 2nd November 1990, from a journalist who was present at the spot in Ayodhya. At that time, the Kothari brothers were hiding in a house near Lal Kothi along with other Karsevaks. During that time, the name of a Muslim officer was mentioned who was inflicting cruelty towards the devotees of Lord Ram. After some time, there was a knock on the door of the house where Ramkumar and Sharad were hiding. When someone asked for water from outside, 19-year-old Sharad thought that perhaps a kar sevak was stuck outside.

Purnima further told OpIndia that due to a misconception, Sharad opened the door, thinking that the person asking for water might be a kar sevak. From outside, police officers grabbed Sharad by his collar and dragged him onto the road. There, Sharad was shot in the chest and struggled in pain. Witnessing his younger brother’s agony, Ramkumar, who was around 23 years old, also stepped out. He lay down on top of his brother to shield him from further gunfire. It was then that the surrounding soldiers aimed at Ramkumar Kothari’s head from close range and fired. The brothers sacrificed their lives together at the same place.

Their last rites took place in Ayodhya itself

An emotional Purnima Kothari told us that on 1st November 1990, her brothers had called from Ayodhya on a landline near their house. They assured about their safety and promised to return soon. On 2nd November 1990, shortly after the sacrifice of both brothers, their fellow organisation members informed Purnima over the phone. However, it was not until 3rd November that Purnima reluctantly informed her mother about her brothers’ martyrdom. After coming to Ayodhya from Kolkata, relatives conducted the final rites of both Ram devotee brothers in Ayodhya.

Parents also passed away, and the business was closed

After the martyrdom of their two sons, their parents were mentally distressed. Later, on 16th January 2002, Purnima’s father passed away. In such circumstances, only Purnima and her mother remained in their family. Purnima got married and now she is a mother of one daughter. In 2016, Purnima’s mother also passed away while waiting for the construction of the Ram Mandir. However, in her final moments, she passed away with the hope that Narendra Modi would build the Ram Mandir, if not today then tomorrow.

The iron factory, which supported the livelihood of the Kothari family, also closed down during the COVID period. Currently, the family is managing their livelihood through the job of Purnima’s daughter.

Sorrow of losing brothers is personal, but the happiness of the Ram Mandir is collective

Remembering the sacrifice of her two brothers, Purnima Kothari became emotional for a while. Collecting herself, she said, “Both of my brothers are no longer here. This personal sorrow will stay with me for life, but seeing the construction of Lord Ram’s Mandir fills me with immense joy. This collective happiness is for the entire Hindu society of the country and the world. It was for this purpose that my brothers sacrificed themselves, which has now become meaningful.” Purnima is also very satisfied that as long as history mentions Lord Ram and the Ayodhya Janmabhoomi movement, people will remember Ramkumar and Sharad Kothari.

According to Purnima, Mulayam Singh’s challenge that “Ayodhya mein Parinda bhi par nhi maar sakta” – meaning ‘not even a bird can flutter wings in Ayodhya (referring to tight security to stop Ram Bhakts) – was the most stinging remark that troubled the Ram devotees the most and ultimately, the pride of Mulayam was shattered by the Ram devotees.

Reply to Mulayam Singh’s statement

Purnima Kothari got angry after being reminded of the then Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav’s statement that ‘If necessary, we would have killed more karsevaks’. She said, “No one has ever been born in their family who sacrificed their life for the country or religion. If they had ever experienced the pain of losing loved ones, perhaps they would understand our agony.” Purnima considers the condition of Mulayam Singh in his old age, family discord, and the current state of his party as a curse of the family members of Ram devotees.

(Purnima Kothari while Speaking with OpIndia)

Blood donation and more in the memory of her brothers

In memory of the Kothari brothers, their sister engages in various social activities including blood donation. Under the ‘Ram Sharad Kothari Smriti Manch’, her family periodically honours individuals who contribute to society by donating blood to the needy, assisting the poor as much as possible, supporting the education of their children, and those who perform good deeds for the country or religion. Along with her well-wishers and supporters, Purnima Kothari herself bears the expenses incurred in all these activities.