On 22nd January 2024, the consecration ceremony for the idol of Lord Ram is scheduled to take place at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The entire nation is brimming with enthusiasm, gearing up for grand Diwali-like celebrations. Communities worldwide within the Hindu faith are also commemorating the sacrifices made by devoted karsevaks who laid down their lives for the cause of the Ram temple. Among these revered individuals is Ram Achal Gupta, whose selfless sacrifice is remembered and honoured.

Ram Achal Gupta, hailing from the Rudauli police station area in the Ayodhya district, died near Ramjanmabhoomi on 2nd November 1990, having been fatally shot. This tragic incident unfolded when under the directives of Mulayam Singh Yadav – the then Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and the father of Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav – the police resorted to firing upon the karsevaks. OpIndia conducted a visit to the residence of Ram Achal Gupta to gather insights into the current circumstances.

The Gupta family runs a grocery store to earn their livelihood

The family of Ram Achal Gupta lives in Shujaganj Bazar, situated near the Lucknow-Ayodhya road. To sustain their livelihood, they operate a grocery store known as Sanjay Grocery Store. Ram Achal, who sacrificed his life at the tender age of 26, left behind two sons and one daughter. Presently, all of them are married.

Rajkumari Gupta, the wife of Ram Achal Gupta, is presently 55 years old. Following the unfortunate demise of her husband, Rajkumari took on the responsibility of raising their children. A significant portion of the children’s education was undertaken in their maternal home. According to Sanjay Gupta, the son of Ram Achal Gupta, his formative years were marked by profound economic challenges and deprivation.

The grocery store of the Gupta family. Image Source: OpIndia Hindi

Ram Achal Gupta was an RSS member since childhood

Sanjay Gupta, son of Ram Achal Gupta, told OpIndia that his father was associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) since childhood. People used to come from far away to the Sangh shakha. Family members recount that during the period of the Rath Yatra initiated by senior BJP leader LK Advani, Ram Achal played a notably active role.

During that period, Ram Achal Gupta operated a paan shop in Rudauli Bazar, situated approximately 5 km from his residence. Ram Achal tied the knot with Rajkumari Gupta, a resident of the Khandsa area of Ayodhya, at a young age. According to his son Sanjay, Ram Achal never put his family above Dharma.

Police gathered the Karsevaks in the name of Darshan and then shot them dead

Ram Achal’s brother, Ramtej, recounted that on 28th October 1990, he accompanied his brother to participate in Karseva. This assembly of karsevaks included numerous individuals from neighbouring villages. Their initial efforts involved providing meals to the visiting Ram devotees and arranging accommodations for their rest. Subsequently, Ram Achal, along with his companions, departed to Ayodhya by traversing through fields to evade the policemen stationed on the main road.

Despite the tragic incident on 30th October 1990, where numerous karsevaks fell victim to the police gunfire in Ayodhya, Ram Achal Gupta remained undeterred and chose not to return home. Ramtej Gupta – Ram Achal’s brother – shared that on 2nd November 1990, he and his brother congregated at the Maniram Das cantonment in Ayodhya. This location had already become a gathering point for thousands of karsevaks from across the country.

Ramtej Gupta shared that officers and representatives from the administration arrived at their location and reached an understanding that all the karsevaks would be allowed to visit the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi and then be sent home. Following this agreement, groups of karsevaks began to depart from various points, heading towards the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi amidst heavy security. However, the police subsequently intercepted and halted these groups at different locations en route to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi.

Reflecting on the events, Ramtej recounted that the group he was part of, alongside his brother Ram Achal, was halted near the Bada Post Office, a location merely half a kilometre from Hanuman Garhi. Frustrated by the interruption, the karsevaks began to peacefully express their dissent by sitting on the road and singing Ram bhajans. During this peaceful protest, two police contingents arrived at the scene. One was equipped with batons, while the other carried firearms.

Ramtej described a sudden turn of events, recounting how the police, without any prior warning, launched an assault on the karsevaks who were engaged in singing bhajans. The situation quickly escalated from a lathi charge to gunfire, resulting in a chaotic stampede. Amidst this turmoil, Ramtej found himself separated from his brother, Ram Achal. There was chaos everywhere and the police came down on brutality.

Ramtej Gupta shared his eyewitness account, revealing the chaotic scene during the stampede. He observed karsevaks from various parts of the country frantically running amidst the turmoil, shouldering the lifeless bodies of their fellow devotees. The atmosphere was further intensified as tear gas shells were deployed, enveloping the area in thick smoke. During this chaos, bullets were fired intermittently, causing karsevaks to fall to the ground.

Ram Achal Gupta’s dead body. Image Source: OpIndia Hindi

The dead body of Ram Achal Gupta was kept with those of the Kothari brothers

In a conversation with OpIndia, Ramtej Gupta expressed his lingering anger when recalling the tumultuous events of the past. Despite his emotional breakdown, he shared the heart-wrenching experience of searching for his brother after the stampede had subsided, only to find him unaccounted for. Eventually, an announcement from Maniramdas Cantonment confirmed the devastating news that his brother, Ram, had made the ultimate sacrifice.

Continuing his account, Ramtej Gupta revealed that during his search for his brother’s body, he arrived at Maniramdas Cantonment where he discovered the dead body of Ram Achal Gupta. Alongside his brother, the bodies of approximately six other karsevaks, including the Kothari brothers, were also present. Tragically, Ram Achal Gupta had succumbed to a gunshot wound to the chest.

Ramtej Gupta. Image Source: OpIndia Hindi

SDM wept on seeing the dead body and touched feet

OpIndia interviewed some acquaintances of Ram Achal Gupta from the Shujaganj market who went to retrieve his body. They mentioned that the administration had heightened its measures following Mulayam Singh Yadav’s declaration that ‘not even a bird should flutter in Ayodhya’. However, the Deputy District Magistrate (SDM) named Vishal Rai posted in Rudauli helped these people a lot. He had made passes for the movement of people who went to collect the body.

Those who brought the body of Ram Achal told us that when the body of Balidani came to Shujaganj, the SDM himself was present at the cremation. People said that during this time SDM Vishal Rai had wept bitterly and touched Ram Achal’s feet before cremation. Vishal Rai was earlier in the Army and came to the administrative service after retirement. At present, Vishal Rai has retired.

Samadhi built at the place of cremation

The family of Ram Achal Gupta has built a big temple at a mythological place in front of the house. His family has fought a long battle to save this temple from land mafia. Ram Achal was cremated in a part of this temple premises. Apart from all the police and administration officials, members of Hindu organisations and many saints were also present. A samadhi and memorial have been built at the place where Ram Achal Gupta was cremated. According to family members, this memorial inspires nearby Hindus to fight for Dharma.

Bomb threats to the Samadhi

Ram Achal’s family members told us that they had received threats from a terrorist organisation called SIMI (Students Islamic Movement of India) about 10 years ago. The threat was made by throwing pamphlets in the temple near the Samadhi. The leaflet read ‘We will bomb this place’. According to Sanjay Gupta, he had then complained to the police and local Hindus expressed their displeasure over this threat. However, the police could not arrest anyone in this case.

Samadhi of Ram Achal Gupta. Image Source: OpIndia Hindi

Sacrifice of Ram Achal Gupta should be respected and unfulfilled promises be fulfilled

Sanjay Gupta, son of the late Ram Achal, told us that when his father was martyred, his mother was offered an MLA ticket by the BJP. However, it was then rejected by the kin of the deceased as the family was in grief. Sanjay also said that the leaders present during his father’s cremation had announced to change of the name of the locality from Shujaganj to Ram Achal Nagar.

Sanjay Gupta further told us that this announcement has not been implemented yet. Shujaganj is named after Shuja-ud-Daula, the former Nawab of Awadh. It is said that Shuja-ud-Daula used to come from Lucknow to Faizabad (present-day Ayodhya) via this place. Later it was named Shujaganj.

The family of Ram Achal Gupta also wishes that a memorial be built in Ayodhya for those who sacrificed their lives in Karseva. Sanjay Gupta said that he is very happy with the construction of the Ram temple and that his father’s contribution to this work is a matter of pride for him. The family still visits Ayodhya regularly.