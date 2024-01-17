Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Atonement, cow donation, havan, and beginning of Ramayana recital: Know what rituals were performed on Day 1 of the week-long Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

The trust further said quoting Acharya Shri Ganesh Shastri Dravid, "Shri Anil Mishra performed Panchgavya Prashan by performing Vishnu Pujan with Panchgavya and Ghee. He did Godan (cow donation) as an atonement. After Dashdan, Karmakuti Homa was done at the idol-making place."

OpIndia Staff
Consecration Rituals on Day one
Consecration Rituals on Day one. Image Source: X handle of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra
On Tuesday (16th January) Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust posted updates on the rituals completed on the first day of the festivities for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir at Shri Ram Janmbhoomi in Ayodhya. The main consecration ceremony is scheduled to take place on 22nd January. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present for those rituals. The trust shared the statement of Vedic scholar Acharya Shri Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid wherein he informed about the processes done on the first day of the consecration rituals.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust posted, “Statement by Vedic scholar Acharya Shri Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid at the conclusion of the first day of Pran Pratishtha Pujan: On January 16, Shri Anil Mishra performed Sangopang Sarva Prayashchitta under the Pratishtha Mahotsav of Shri Ram Temple built at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi place in Ayodhya. Shri Anil Mishra took a bath in river Saryu.”

The trust further said quoting Acharya Shri Ganesh Shastri Dravid, “Shri Anil Mishra performed Panchgavya Prashan by performing Vishnu Pujan with Panchgavya and Ghee. He did Godan (cow donation) as an atonement. After Dashdan, Karmakuti Homa was done at the idol-making place.”

Providing further details of the rituals, the trust said, “The event was organised with a grandeur. Acharya Vedic Pravar Shri Laxmikant Dixit himself was present during the Havan. The recital of Valmiki Ramayana and Bhusundiramayana started in the pavilion.”

Informing on the rituals scheduled for Wednesday (17th January), the trust said in its X post, “Tomorrow, on Wednesday (17th January), after 1:20 pm, Jalyatra, Tirtha Pujan, Brahmin-Batuk-Kumari-Suvasini Pujan, Vardhini Pujan, Kalash Yatra will take place and the idol of Lord Shri Ramlala will be taken in a procession around the premises of the newly constructed temple.”

Notably, Sangopang Sarva Prayashchitta is a ritual to perform atonement towards the deity and seek pardons for the centuries of inconvenience caused to Lord Ram who is in the child form. Panchgavya Prashan and Godan are also a part of the atonement processes.

Today, a ritual of worshipping Brahmins, Batuks (Young Scholars and Students of Dharmik Scriptures), Girls, Women, etc. will take place. A Kalash to be worshipped in the consecration rituals will also be taken around the temple premises. The idol of Lord Ram made in a child form will also be taken out to visit the premises of the grand new Ram Mandir.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Pran Pratishtha samaroh
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

