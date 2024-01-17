With less than a week remaining for the much-awaited Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha on 22nd January, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave an exclusive interview with Aaj Tak. In the interview, he responded to queries on a host of issues including the court proceedings in Kashi and Mathura. During the interview, he categorically affirmed, “Mandir wahi ban raha hai” while refuting opposition and their ecosystem’s mischievous conspiracy ‘4KM’ theory on Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Notably, the theory had already been debunked.

Here are the excerpts from UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s interview with Aaj Tak –

Yogi Adityanath recalls ‘Mandir wahin banayenge’ vow

According to media reports, Sanjay Raut and several other usual suspects had claimed that the place where BJP is building the Ram temple is not the original Ram Janmabhoomi. The temple is being built 3-4 kilometers away from the birthplace of Lord Ram, they had claimed.

It is important to note that the disputed structure was illegally built on the birthplace of Shri Ram, however, the illegal structure on usurped land was demolished on 6th December 1992.

Responding to the debunked conspiracy theory, CM Yogi recalled the vow Ram Bhakts had taken during the Ram Janambhoomi movement, “Mandir wahin banayenge’. He emphasised that the struggle of the entire Ram Janambhoomi movement was that ‘Ram Mandir will be built at the exact place (birthplace of Shri Ram)’. Stressing that the vow has been materialised, CM Yogi said, “Mandir wahin ban rha hai”.

He added that Sanjay Raut and Uddhav Thackeray themselves had visited Ayodhya to seek darshan. Taking a jibe at the Uddhav Sena leader, CM Yogi added that when Sanjay Raut and Uddhav Thackeray came to Ayodhya, why did they not give this invaluable suggestion? Taking a dig at him, CM Yogi cited the Hindi proverb, saying anybody can say that the grapes are sour (Angoor Khate hai).

Yogi Adityanath lambasts the Opposition, asks what stopped Congress from doing such a ‘political event’?

CM Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party’s allegation that the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha is a ‘political event’ with Rahul saying today (on 16th January) that it is a ‘Modi ka function’.

He asked who had stopped Congress from organising such a ‘political event’ if they are so upset at BJP governments doing it. Congress has ruled the country for a long time since 1947. Why didn’t they organise any such event? Regarding Rahul, CM Yogi said that he has been an MP since 2004 and has been running the government from behind and it is not a secret. So why didn’t Rahul organise such an event?

He further slammed the Gandhi scion and accused him of organising events that insulted the Constitution of India. CM Yogi Adityanath said that Rahul has always been organising events that insult the Constitution of India. They have been organising events in which he tore down the ordinance passed by the Parliament.

Responding to the opposition’s allegations that the Ram Mandir inauguration has been hastened because of election consideration, CM Yogi retorted by asking who has stopped Congress from attending this program.

He asked whether it is not true that in 1989, Congress had started its election campaign from Ayodhya itself. He further asked whether it is not true that on the one hand, Congress fools Hindus and on the other hand it was not able to give up its fascination with the Muslim vote bank.

He asserted that Congress and other opposition parties were the ones who always did politics on this issue adding that they (BJP) never did politics on this issue. He added that the Mandir construction has always been BJP’s aim, mentioned in its election manifesto.

Further in the interview, CM Yogi stated that some people had tried to make Ayodhya a victim for their personal gains. But today Ayodhya is free from all this. Our Vedas honoured Ayodhya as the first of the Saptapuris. Ayodhya is now being equipped in the same form.

He was asked about the opposition’s allegations that Pran Pratishtha is taking place before the Shikar (Peak) of Ram Mandir has been constructed. Responding to this, CM Yogi said that the ritual is for the idol we install there. He said, it is not that this is happening for the first time. Whatever is happening in Ayodhya is happening as per the scriptures.

CM Yogi said that according to Hindu tradition, the auspicious time for the program comes after Makar Sankranti. This date has been fixed considering the same.

Ayodhya has transformed completely

Emphasising the changes that have taken place in Ayodhya, CM Yogi said that ten years ago no one could have imagined that a four-lane road would be built in this city. Wires were dangling on electric poles and filth was visible in the city. CM Yogi said, previous governments had troubled the people of Ayodhya even for electricity. There were no facilities there.

He added that today there is a four-lane road inside the city. Today the city has a railway station equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, which was once a narrow gauge railway station. Today the international airport is ready in Ayodhya.

He further added that now there is a cruise on the Saryu River whereas earlier there were governments who used to fire bullets, a direct reference to the massacre of Ram Bhakts and Karsevaks in the 1990s by the Mulayam Singh Yadav government.

CM Yogi Adityanath asserted that the political leaders who did not accept Lord Ram and his power suffered the same fate in their political careers as the characters in the scriptures who refused to accept God.

Responding to the reports that Shankaracharyas are not coming to attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, the CM said that the Trust sent an invitation to every Dharmacharya and every Acharya. He added that this is not an occasion for respect or insult, whether I am an ordinary citizen or the biggest Dharmacharya of this country, no one is bigger than Lord Ram. We all are dependent on Ram, Ram is not dependent on us.

"Nobody is bigger than Prabhu Shri Ram"



Regarding the Ram Janmabhoomi Court verdict, he noted that the court’s ruling could have come earlier had the previous governments wanted it. He asserted that the BJP government did its part and paved the way for the court verdict to be delivered.

Regarding the question on Kashi-Mathura, CM noted that Hindus fought for Ramlala for 500 years adding, “We will present the evidence before the court, when the time comes, all the facts will come out and things will become clear as a day sky.”