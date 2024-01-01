Monday, January 1, 2024
Ranvir Shorey has a change of heart on Ram Mandir, leftists-Islamists abuse him but cry victim when the Bollywood actor gives befitting reply

The heartfelt note of Ranvir Shorey resonated with many Hindus who have witnessed a similar change of perspective about the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

OpIndia Staff
Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey, image via his Instagram handle
31

On Saturday (30th December), Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey took to X (formerly Twitter) to narrate his change in perspective about the construction of the majestic Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

He expressed his disgust over his willingness to let go of Ram Mandir in exchange for a hospital at the Ram Janmabhoomi. “I was one of the many Hindus who were willing to sacrifice the temple at #Ayodhya, and have a monument or hospital in its place, just so we can end this long standing conflict between the communities,” conceded Ranvir Shorey.

“Today I feel ashamed that I was willing to sacrifice righteousness at the altar of peace. Ashamed that I didn’t stand up for Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram and his values. My heartfelt congratulations and felicitations to everyone who fought this long and hard battle for truth and justice,” he sought repentence.

The Bollywood actor concluded, “I pray to Lord Ram for forgiveness and satbuddhi for the future. I pray that Dharma prevails in this great land of ours for eternity, and brings with it a lasting peace and prosperity for all the people of #India. Jai Shri Ram.”

His heartfelt note resonated with many Hindus who have witnessed a similar change of perspective about the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Ranvir Shorey’s tweet was shared over 12000 times and liked by 55000 X (formerly Twitter) users.

Leftists, liberals and Islamists also descended on the X timeline of Ranvir Shorey and abused him for endorsing Ram Mandir’s construction at Ram Janmabhoomi.

Ranvir Shorey gives befitting replies after being targeted

Some dubbed his post as ‘marketing gimmick for an upcoming movie’ while others rejoiced at the idea of his divorce from actress Kankan Sen Sharma. One Altaf wrote, “Ok so this is for his upcoming new movie.”

While it is true that Shorey is an actor in the upcoming movie‘ Accident or Conspiracy: Godhra’, it is scheduled to be released well after the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir.

“Dear Altaf, the movie you and many others are accusing me of promoting by sharing my feelings on the #AyodhyaRamTemple is expected to release after more than 3 months! In film marketing terms that’d be like promoting it 500 years too early,” stated Ranvir Shorey.

A similar comment was made by a user ‘Tweet Shark’, only to receive a befitting response from the actor.

One leftist mocked, “Ranvir Shorey is the best example of why you should be weary (sic) of men who get divorced by intelligent women.” The Bollywood actor lamented that a supposedly woman intelligent woman did not the spelling of the word ‘wary.’

“That would be more fake history. I have a 12 year old that says she didn’t dodge it,” he gave a witty response to a user who tried to shame him over his divorce.

On being told that his ex-wife dodged a bullet by divorcing him, Ranvir Shorey responded, “You sound like you have one stuck inside your skull, Nidhi. Go see a doctor.”

“Konkana does not know the name of your father as well,” he shut down another troll.

Ranvir Shorey also slammed controversial radio jockey Sayema, who was virtue signalling about ‘inclusivity’ and ‘secularism’ at his expense. “Sorry to break it you, sis, but we can tell you are using your “voice” to obfuscate, manipulate and subvert the idea and identity of India. Jai Hind,” he wrote.

When ‘film writer’ Darab Farooqui claimed that Ranvir Shorey is ‘radicalised’, the Bollywood actor pointed out that Farooqui could not even muster the courage to keep his replies section open to the public.

“Replies are off again. This guy wants to only be heard, but not listen. A writer who doesn’t want to read. No wonder he thinks his problems are “minority” problems, while they are “stupidity” problems!” emphasised Ranviry Shorey.

He also shut down one X (formerly Twitter) user who was hoping for the death of his parents. “No need for that, rakshas (demon). They are already with Bhagwan Ram,” the Bollywood actor said.

He also shut down another troll who was making insinuations about his political affiliations before 2014.

Ranveer Shorey also slammed a ‘journalist’ named Neeraj Jha for siding with Darab Farooqui.

“Sometimes you say something from the heart, and it touches so many other hearts.. But it hurts a few butts too. As they say: “With the rice comes the chaff,” the Bollywood actor concluded.

Ranvir Shorey has been unapologetic about his stance on Ram Mandir and no social media mud-slinging campaign has so far been able to intimidate him into silence.

