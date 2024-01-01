Western media has long been painting India as the country of all the bad things. The overall Western expectation from India is being a poor country, forever dependent on the Western handouts, and obey what the White masters told them like a good, properly trained British colony should.

However, the new India baffles the Western world narrative. The India that refuses to silently take orders and remain poor, the India that exercises the will of its people and elects leaders that further its national interest, the India that rejects demands of the Western world and shapes its domestic and international policies for the benefit its people, is unacceptable to the colonial mindset.

For that very reason, the rise of Narendra Modi as an unprecedented, undisputed leader of the world’s largest democracy has caused never-ending pain and outrage from Western commentators and their faithful servants in India.

British media outlet The Guardian, in a recently published article on India’s next elections, has done exactly what the entire Leftist cabal, and the Western media have been doing for decades. It has finally admitted that there is no stopping Modi from winning another term at office. However, habits are hard to kill, so it has, as usual, painted a doom-and-gloom scenario for the country.

Article by The Guardian

The article ‘BJP win in India’s 2024 general election almost an inevitability’ by Hannah Ellis-Petersen reluctantly concedes that another Modi victory in the 2024 elections is now inevitable, as indicated by massive victories in the 3 states in the Northern part (Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan).

Terming Modi as a ‘political strongman’, the article then suggests that Modi’s victory is due to the BJP’s Hindu nationalist agenda, and Modi’s popularity among the large Hindu majority in India.

The article then claims that the BJP govt by Modi has been accused of “muzzling critical media, eroding the independence of the judiciary and all forms of parliamentary scrutiny”. The author has conveniently ignored to mention or acknowledge that media in India, including hundreds of current and former journalists with their YouTube channels, constantly and relentlessly criticize Modi, calling him names and leveling myriad allegations on him, without any basis. Those media and social media channels are not ‘banned’ in India, as the author would like the readers to believe. Rather, it is the people of India who keep voting for Modi again and again.

Modi has not inherited his Prime Ministership or political power from a parent, he has not been planted in his post with the help of foreign powers, but he has been chosen by the people of India, winning a thumping majority not once but twice. Another important fact most Western commentators forget to add is that Modi didn’t just drop out of the sky to become the PM of the country. He was the elected CM of Gujarat for more than 12 years, winning consecutive elections. Modi has risen to power from an ordinary BJP worker to that of the Prime Minister, just by his sheer grit, dedication, and leadership skills that set him apart from his contemporaries.

Hannah Ellis-Peterson also admits, albeit reluctantly, that the Opposition in India is unable to provide a strong alternative to BJP and Modi. She even claims that the BJP has been jailing its political opponents. Then proceeds in the very next sentence to add that the Opposition in India is strong in some pockets of the country. If Modi had been jailing his opponents, who are the opposition leaders that have won in these pockets and Telangana recently? The article doesn’t answer that.

Opposition leaders in India are conducting rallies, winning provincial elections, and openly ranting against the Prime Minister day and night, without anyone putting them in jail. however, the Western media won’t point that out. The article mentions the upcoming Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, mentioning it as a Hindu temple that has been made in place of a ‘demolished mosque’. The article conveniently forgets to ignore that the alleged mosque was an illegal structure built after demolishing a temple on one of Hinduism’s holiest sites, the birthplace of Lord Ram.

In a hilarious few paragraphs, the article quotes Ashutosh Varshney, the director of the Center for Contemporary South Asia at Brown University in the US, claiming that if Modi wins a third term, Muslims in India will be disenfranchised, like the black people were in the 19th and early 20th century America.

The author, for reasons best known to her, has not bothered to ask if Modi were to disenfranchise Muslims, why hasn’t he already done that in his first and second terms? What exactly do Varshney and the author think he has been waiting for?

The author has also not bothered to ask Varshney what rights, benefits, and welfare schemes has Modi kept the Muslims away from, based on which he is making such a tall claim. But perhaps honesty and honest questions are against the Left-liberal omerta.

The article does quote the BJP’s Jay Panda, who has asked for an example of a single instance where a Muslim citizen of India has been discriminated against based on their religion. But as has been usual for Indian and Western media portals, some claims are just repeated, without any accountability to analyze or question them. “Modi is against Muslims, Modi is bad for democracy, Hindus are bad people, India’s democracy is in danger because Modi keeps winning elections”, etc etc are such claims.

The fact is that India’s democracy is nurtured and held up firm by India’s people. The very people who have elected Modi twice and are most likely to elect him again. If Modi wanted to become a dictator, he would have become one in the last 10 years where he held an overwhelming mandate. Contrary to what the fading, dwindling Opposition leaders, and the Left-liberal media claim, Modi will win another election because India loves him, and India knows that Modi is good for the country.

The Opposition in India keeps sliding further down to non-relevance because, instead of realizing and respecting the will of the people and finding out the ways to connect with the people, they have been launching ad hominem attacks on Modi, and cursing the very people they expect to vote them to power.