On Tuesday (20th February), West Bengal police shared a video claiming that a police officer Jaspreet Singh from their department was abused with a ‘Khalistani’ remark by the state’s leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari. The West Bengal police condemned the incident and hid replies by X users questioning the video claiming the alleged abuse during Suvendu Adhikari’s Sandeshkhali visit.

The West Bengal Police wrote in a post on X, “We, the West Bengal Police fraternity, are outraged to share this video, where one of our officers was called ‘Khalistani’ by the state’s Leader of the Opposition. His ‘fault’: he is both a proud Sikh and a capable police officer who was trying to enforce the law.”

We, the West Bengal Police fraternity, are outraged to share this video, where one of our own officers was called ‘Khalistani’ by the state's Leader of the Opposition. His ‘fault’: he is both a proud Sikh, and a capable police officer who was trying to enforce the law…(1/3) — West Bengal Police (@WBPolice) February 20, 2024

In the next post, West Bengal Police wrote, “This comment is as much malicious and racial as it is communally inciting. It is a criminal act. We unequivocally condemn the unprovoked, unacceptable attack on an individual’s religious identity and beliefs aimed to incite people to take to violence and break the law.”

This comment is as much malicious and racial as it is communally inciting. It is a criminal act. We unequivocally condemn the unprovoked, unacceptable attack on an individual’s religious identity and beliefs aimed to incite people to take to violence and break the law… (2/3) — West Bengal Police (@WBPolice) February 20, 2024

Attaching the video of the incident in the next tweet, West Bengal Police said that stern action in this regard is being initiated.

The West Bengal Police hid the replies to these tweets. Many of the replies questioned the veracity of the video and the claims that it was Suvendu Adhikari who made that Khalistani remark. In this video, in the beginning, it is heard that someone says “Eta Hochhe Khalistani” which means “He is a Khalistani”. However, it is not clear in this video who said this.

The video then switches to another scene where the Sikh police officer is talking to BJP’s woman leader, asking how dare they call him a Khalistani.

The interaction between BJP leaders and Jaspreet Singh, the IPS officer, occurred when he prevented a delegation led by Adhikari from entering the Sandeshkhali area of North 24 Parganas district. Adhikari’s visit came following reports of women being sexually assaulted by individuals affiliated with the ruling TMC. IPS officer Jaspreet Singh is posted as a Special Superintendent of Police (Intelligence Bureau) with West Bengal Police. BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul was accompanying Suvendu Adhikari when the incident occurred. In the video, she says, “We have not said this”.

The West Bengal unit of the BJP shared a video in which Suvendu Adhikari is seen saying, “I will tell Supratim Sarkar (Additional Director General of Police, South Bengal) that you have to prove the allegations within 24 hours or I will take legal action against you.”

Bharatiya Janata Party’s national secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa posted from his X handle, “Spoke to West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari. He told me that he had not uttered the words being attributed to him. He has topmost regard for the Sikh community and the Sikh traditions. Sikhs will not be made political pawns to TMC. I will again urge the West Bengal Police to focus on finding the looters and rapists of Sandeshkhali.”

Spoke to West Bengal LoP @SuvenduWB. He told me that he has NOT UTTERED the words being attributed to him. He has topmost regard for the Sikh community and the Sikh traditions.



Sikhs will not be made political pawns to TMC. I will again urge the WB Police to focus on finding… https://t.co/dYLIdaU7fl — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) February 20, 2024

The background of the controversy

On 8th February this year, hundreds of women in Sandeshkhali took to the streets to protest against land grabbing, non-payment of wages and sexual violence committed by Trinamool Congress goon Sheikh Shahjahan and his two aides Shiba Prasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar.

The women attacked Shahjahan’s illicitly obtained properties and set fire to a poultry farm owned by Shiba Prasad Hazra. They also surrounded the Sandeshkali police station and demanded the immediate arrest of the trio. The agitation in the village lasted for 3 days.

On Friday (17th February), the police arrested TMC leader Shibu Prasad Hazra over land grabbing and sexual exploitation of women in Sandeshkhali. The primary accused Sheikh Shahjahan, is still on the run from the law enforcement authorities.