Monday, February 19, 2024
Rehman took the child to the field under the pretext of feeding her. He then raped the 1-year-old. After the condition of the child deteriorated, Rehman fled the crime scene.

Representative image via Free Press Journal
On Sunday (18th February), the police arrested a 50-year-old man named Bhondu Rehman for the rape of a 1-year-old child in Nanpara town in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh.

As per reports, the incident took place on Saturday (17th February) evening. The victim was playing at that time. Rehman took the child to the field under the pretext of feeding her.

He then raped the 1-year-old. After the condition of the child deteriorated, Rehman dumped her body in the field and fled the crime scene.

Upon learning about the matter, the victim’s family immediately notified the police and admitted her to the Community Health Centre (CHC) Nanpara for immediate medical attention. She was later transferred to Lucknow Medical College for better treatment.

A police team, led by Mithilesh Kumar Rai, reached the crime scene and began a probe into the matter. While speaking about the matter, Superintendent of Police (Bahraich) Vrinda Shukla informed, “An incident of rape of a 1-year-old child has come to light in Nanpara police station area.”

“The crime was committed by a 50-year-old man. The police were informed about the matter…The accused has been already arrested. Given that the girl is just 1 year old, we are transferring her to Lucknow for better treatment,” she added.

SP Shukla further emphasised, “It is a heinous crime. I will myself request the special POCSO court to fast-track the trial and punish the culprit as soon as possible.”

A case has now been registered against Bhondu Rehman under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Child Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

