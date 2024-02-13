On Monday (12th February), the dead body of the mother of a BJP worker named Raju Sahak was recovered from a jungle in the Polba Dadpur area in the Hooghly district of West Bengal.

As per a report by Republic Bangla, the victim was identified as Jyotsna Saha. She had been missing since the afternoon. Her body was recovered in the evening.

The family members of Jyotsna Saha have claimed that she has been murdered. A police investigation has been initiated into the matter.

West Bengal, Hooghly- Body of a BJP Worker's mother Jyotsna Saha, found brutally murdered in an abandoned Factory premise. pic.twitter.com/EcYk0IywqD — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) February 13, 2024

The West Bengal unit of the BJP shared a video wherein some people were seen recovering the dead body of Jyotsna Saha. It accused the ruling Trinamool Congress government in the State of killing BJP workers and their family members.

“TMC’s brutality knows no bounds. Jyotsna Saha, mother of BJP activist Raju Sahak, brutally murdered in Hooghly’s Polba Dadpur. While Mamata’s cronies shamelessly exploit women, her goons resort to violence against BJP workers and their families. The people will hold Mamata accountable in the 2024 elections. #EndTMCViolence,” the saffron party tweeted on Tuesday (13th February).

While Mamata's cronies shamelessly exploit women, her goons resort to violence against BJP workers and their families. The people will hold Mamata… pic.twitter.com/Trhg7ScREn — BJP West Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) February 13, 2024

Violence in Sandeshkhali

On 8th February this year, hundreds of women in Sandeshkhali took to the streets to protest against land grabbing, non-payment of wages and sexual violence committed by Trinamool Congress goon Sheikh Shahjahan and his two aides Shiba Prasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar.

The women attacked Shahjahan’s illicitly obtained properties and set fire to a poultry farm owned by Shiba Prasad Hazra. They also surrounded the Sandeshkali police station and demanded the immediate arrest of the trio. The agitation in the village lasted for 3 days.

During that time, the TMC goons retaliated and the police acted as mute spectators. In several cases, the cops themselves resorted to harassment of the women. It had come to light that the local residents were the subject of sexual violence by the TMC for a long time.

On Saturday (10th February), the local police imposed Section 144 in various areas in Sandeshkhali and also banned the use of the internet in 16 panchayats scattered over the two blocks of Sandeshkhali-I and Sandeshkhali-II.

In a bid to pacify the angry villagers of Sandeshkhali, the TMC leadership suspended Uttam Sardar from the party for six years. The suspended TMC leader and Zilla Parishad member was subsequently arrested in the Sandeshkhali police station area.

On Monday (12th February), the West Bengal police informed that it has formed a 10-member team to probe the sexual violence against women in Sandeshkhali village in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

During a press conference, the cops informed that the team would be headed by a Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) rank female IPS officer. They further added that the investigation would commence from Tuesday (13th February) onwards.

Ironically, the same police force has been accused by women residents of Sandeshkhali of aiding Trinamool Congress goons.

Arrest of BJP leader in Sandeshkhali

The witch-hunt against the Opposition leaders in West Bengal is continuing unabated following the outbreak of violence in Sandeshkhali village in North 24 Parganas district.

The Mamata Banerjee-led-government had arrested BJP leader Vikas Singh, who happens to be the Convenor of Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency, on Saturday (10th February) in connection to the women’s protest against TMC goons.

After he was granted bail on Sunday (11th February) by the Basirhat Subdivisional Court, the West Bengal police arrested him again. Following the development, a scuffle broke out between the police and the BJP workers. In a video that has now surfaced on social media, the daughter of Vikas Singh was seen fainting after the police took away her father again.