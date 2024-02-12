Monday, February 12, 2024
HomeSpecialsHaldwani violence- Rioters attempted to throw Journalist into fire: Journalists who once reported on...
News ReportsSpecials
Updated:

Haldwani violence- Rioters attempted to throw Journalist into fire: Journalists who once reported on their ‘plight’ were attacked by Islamist mob

Pankaj Agarwal said that there was a conspiracy to target only Hindus. He said that Hindu journalists and sanitation workers were identified and targeted.

राहुल पाण्डेय
Rioters attempted to throw journalist into burning fire, hatched conspiracy to attack and kill Hindus by singling them out, injured journalists shares ordeal
Rioters attempted to throw journalist Rajendra Singh Bisht (left) into burning fire, Pankaj Agrawal (right) also got injured (Image Source - OpIndia Hindi)
3

On 8th February, the Islamist mob launched a vicious attack on the administration team that had reached Banbhoolpura in Nainital’s Haldwani to demolish an illegal mosque and madrasa. The Islamist mob not only torched the police station and petrol pump, but also attempted to burn the Policemen alive.

Women police officers were seen fleeing in distress after the mob misbehaved with them, and their clothes were torn apart. There was stone pelting accompanied with gunfire. Apart from ordinary people and police, the mob even targeted journalists who had earlier reported stories in their favour.

Rajendra Singh Bisht of the ‘Amar Ujala’ newspaper is one of the journalists who was attacked on that day. OpIndia met with the injured journalist to learn about the events that unfolded on Thursday (8th February 2024). An attempt was made to burn Rajendra Singh Bisht alive in the fire. He explained that it was his day off, but around 3:30 PM, he received a call from the office asking him to quickly reach the garden in Malik colony. There, he saw that the illegal madrasa and mosque had been sealed by the police, and the administration was about to demolish it.

Rajendra Singh Bisht told OpIndia that the protest started when the Municipal Corporation team reached there which was covered by the media. He said that at that very moment, arson started from all sides, and the journalists were trapped in the middle. Then stone pelting started, and tear gas shells were also fired. He said that he and his colleague were surrounded when they were returning from the place. They were attacked with stones and beaten with sticks. Rajendra Singh Bisht further told OpIndia that he was thrown into a drain later.

While narrating his ordeal, Bisht said that after that, he was thrown into the burning fire. According to Rajendra Singh Bisht, his head was bleeding profusely, and he was unconscious, so he could not identify the attackers. The rioters also snatched his camera. He mentioned that the sound of gunfire could also be heard. He called his editor and informed him about the incident, then he started getting calls from his acquaintances. With the help of a BJP leader, Bisht somehow came out through the streets.

Rajendra Singh Bisht has a fractured finger. He mentioned that bricks and stones were being pelted at their heads from close range, and the attackers also included small children. Bisht has a wife and two sons in his family. He stated that he had lost hope of getting out of that situation and started chanting God’s name. He said that such incidents had not happened here before, and now even journalists were being attacked.

Rajendra Singh Bisht said, “Whenever there was any event, we used to cover it well. Earlier, we used to stay overnight to provide extensive coverage. We used to show the suffering of everyone, look at the newspaper files. Whatever happened was beyond our expectations. It was something we had not imagined. Almost all the journalists present were beaten.”

Meanwhile, another journalist mentioned that last year when the court ordered the removal of encroachments, they stood with the Muslim community of Banbhoolpura.

The said journalist told OpIndia that the attackers selectively singled out Hindus among journalists, Municipal Corporation officials and police personnel, and conspiracy was hatched to kill them. He said that if the Hindus of Gandhinagar had not saved them, no one would have survived. These are the words of ‘DNN News’ journalist Pankaj Agarwal. He stated that as soon as the JCB arrived, stone pelting started and vehicles were torched by throwing petrol bombs. Agarwal suffered injuries to his leg and had to undergo treatment. He stressed that if he hadn’t worn a helmet, the situation would have been worse.

He said that he had published favourable news for these same people so that the government does not cause any harm to them. Pankaj Agarwal said that there was a conspiracy to target only Hindus. He said that Hindu journalists and sanitation workers were identified and targeted. Pankaj stated that both policemen and journalists were being systematically attacked. Both the journalists said that they were assaulted by the same people for whom they had reported positive news last year.

Earlier, OpIndia spoke to Pankaj Saxena, the injured journalist of ‘HNN News’ who had come to the hospital for treatment. He revealed that the Islamist mob was targeting people after asking their names, and those with Muslim names were being spared and not subjected to violence. Saxena has fractures in his hands and feet. While his foot is plastered, his hand has been bandaged. He was injured in the violence that took place on 8th February 2024.

He said that there was already a planned conspiracy with 8-10 thousand people gathered there, who started pelting stones and throwing petrol bombs. Saxena added that in the evening, the electricity was cut off and stone pelting started again. He said it was a conspiracy to kill through petrol bombs. He stated that they got injured while fleeing.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsUttarakhand Hindu muslim
राहुल पाण्डेय
राहुल पाण्डेयhttp://www.opindia.com
धर्म और राष्ट्र की रक्षा को जीवन की प्राथमिकता मानते हुए पत्रकारिता के पथ पर अग्रसर एक प्रशिक्षु। सैनिक व किसान परिवार से संबंधित।

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Haldwani violence- Rioters were attacking after asking names and spared the Muslims: Journalist who suffered fractures in arm and leg

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Decoding how PM Modi hacks EVMs, Part 2: Why Sonia Gandhi had a problem with MNREGA reforms and how Modi revolutionised employment, labour sector

S. Sudhir Kumar -

Remembering Darshan Solanki on his death anniversary: How leftists weaved a ‘fairy tale’ of caste discrimination and went into hiding after Arman Iqbal was...

OpIndia Staff -

Mufti Salman Azhari, infamous for “aaj kutton ka waqt hai” speech, arrested by Modasa Police in another hate speech case

OpIndia Staff -

Stone pelting on the ‘Aastha Special’ train from Surat to Ayodhya: Ram Bhakts share their ordeal with OpIndia

Krunalsinh Rajput -

Rajasthan: VHP disrupts ‘Changai Sabha’, foils bid to convert 350 people to Christianity in Bharatpur

OpIndia Staff -

Supreme Court takes cognisance, agrees to examine the matter of women prisoners getting pregnant in West Bengal jails

OpIndia Staff -

Influx of Bangladeshis, demographic change and business of settling illegal immigrants in India: Bengali author reveals how Sandeshkhali violence is just the tip of...

OpIndia Staff -

Uttarakhand govt to build a police station on the land Islamists had encroached, CM Dhami announces in Haridwar that no rioter will be spared

OpIndia Staff -

‘Withdraw from WTO and trade agreements, a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 to farmers’: Demands made by Political ‘farmers’ while marching to Delhi

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com