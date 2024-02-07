On 6th February, a Muslim cleric from Uttar Pradesh instigated a crowd of Muslim men in Mumbra by calling for violence. Sayed Shabahat Hussain Qadri said that the Barelvi Muslims stand with hate preacher Maulana Salman Azhari and that they will “not tolerate injustice” to the cleric.

Hussain also asked the Muslim youth to not live in fear and that those who are ready to get their throats slit in the name of prophet mohammad can do anything.

Maulana Salman Barelvi was arrested by the Gujarat Police in Mumbai for delivering a hate speech against the Ram Mandir and Hindus in Junagadh.

Sayed Shabahat Hussain Qadri was speaking at the “Gareeb Nawaz” event in Mumbra. The event was streamed for about 3 hours and 35 minutes on YouTube of which Hussain’s address was approximately 37 minutes or so.

One of the speakers at the event was a Muslim youth donning a kameez and a skullcap talking about how Khwaja Gareeb Nawaz has spread Islam in India. Khwaja Gareeb Nawaz is another name for Khwaja Moinudding Chishti of the Ajmer Sharif Dargah.

He demonises and maligns Hindu rituals at the very beginning of his speech. “There is a ritual of Hindus, a ritual of non-Muslims. They take milk in a pitcher pot. A father used to go every day to offer milk. It is no matter to them that the milk goes down the drain but they won’t let a drop of that milk go into a child’s stomach. What kind of a religion is yours (Hindus’) that a child would keep suffering from hunger and your milk will keep flowing down the drain, Allah-hu-Akbar. This is their (Hindus) religion, they know better,” he said.

This Muslim youth immediately says that his religion (Islam) is a true religion. “The people who link this religion (Islam) to terrorism, pray tell that the religion which gives jannat (heaven) for just moving a brick from the road, which other religion would be truer than this (Islam)?” he declared.

This was followed by loud chants of jihadi slogan “Nara-e-takbeer, allah-hu-akbar” which translates to “slogan of Allah is greatest, Allah is greatest”. This Islamic slogan is also a jihadi slogan which categorically outlaws holding any other god above or even equal to allah as per Islam.

It must be mentioned that this Muslim youth at the mic was surrounded by young Muslim boys and some girls too.

The youth continued his story about a Pandit who used to offer milk to the temple deity (Shiva Linga). He says that one day the daughter of the priest went to the temple to offer milk but “she did not know that milk is poured on the deity”.

“So she sat there with the pitcher pot and asked her Bhagwan to drink the milk,” the Muslim youth said in a delirious speech adding, “But idols do not drink milk. When the Bhagwan didn’t hear her repeated requests, she began to hit her head thinking that she is being punished. That is when Khwaja Gareeb Nawaz passed by, and inquired about the girl’s troubles, twisted Bhagwan’s ear and ordered Him to drink the milk she was offering. Such was the magic of Khwaja Gareeb Nawaz,” the youth said.

The radical youth went on to form a vitriolic anti-Hindu narrative in order to show the “greatness” of Khwaja Gareeb Nawaz and Islam.

“When the villagers saw the daughter of the priest bloodied, they said she was violated. The priest inquired about her injuries. She replied narrating the entire incident. To this the priest said that we could not feed milk to the idol all our life, how did you do it? The villagers on hearing this said to the priest that his daughter had lost her self-respect. They ask the priest’s daughter to prove the next day that she fed milk to the idol. The villagers, the priest and his daughter go to the temple the next day. The girl against calls on the Bhagwan to drink milk. She finally threatens the deity that if He does not drink the milk, she will call the man from yesterday. Listening to this, the idol extends its hands and starts drinking the milk. The priest and the villagers are astonished and start inquiring about the Khwaja. They find him nearby and the priest places his head on the feet of the Khwaja. Finally, the entire village asks Khwaja Gareeb Nawaz to convert them in to Muslims,” the Muslim speaker said.

It is appalling to say the least how this man suggests that Hindus converted voluntarily after being enchanted by Khwaja Gareeb Nawaz’s “divine” magic when it is not lost upon anyone that Islamist invaders converted several Hindus holding a knife to their throat.

Stories like these are concocted to show the Hindu faith as mere superstition as against Islam where that very superstition suddenly gets justified because a Muslim “saint” made a “divine” intervention.

After a bunch of Islamists who addressed the crowd, another speaker collected money and asked the crowd to give more money in the name of the “ulema” (Muslim scholars) present on the stage namely Sayed Shabahat Hussain Qadri.

This was followed by an instigating speech by Syed Qadri, details of which you can read here.

It is to be noted that the arrest of Maulana Salman Azhari has had no impact on the radical jihadis in the Muslim community. These speeches from 6th February in Mumbra show just how radicals continue to be above the law.

It is tough to say whether the purported story stated above as narrated by the Muslim youth is a narrative first told by Muslims or left liberals in India. Either way, jihadis are continuing their mix of threats, bloodshed and narrative against “infidel” Hindus.