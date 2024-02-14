The alleged farmers’ protest is growing more violent each day. In a shocking development, a Crime Investigation Department (CID) officer of Haryana Police named Satendra Pal was held captive by the agitators in Haryana’s Jind on 14th February. The incident transpired at the Datta Singhwala border. The officer is posted at Garhi police station.

The farmers accused that he was there to collect information on them. They took him hostage based on their suspicion. However, no official confirmation on the same has been provided by the district or the state administration so far.

The farmers alleged that the CID officer was taking pictures of the protest site and sending the images to senior officials. Farmer leader Baldev Sirsa said that the officer is an employee of Haryana Police. The farmer leader said that they have also seized the phone of the said officer, in which it is seen that he has been getting calls from the officers minute by minute. Sirsa further claimed that they found some audio on the phone, in which Satendra Pal could be heard sharing information about the protest with the officials.

Later the farmers handed over the officer to Punjab Police along with his phone.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Kisan Union-Ugrahan and Bharatiya Kisan Union Dakaunda (Dhaner faction) on 14th February declared that farmers will demonstrate their support for the march towards Delhi by blocking the railway tracks in Punjab on 15th February from 12:00 noon to 4:00 pm. The union officials confirmed that the protest will commence at ten locations and other places could be added by the evening.

Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan, the general secretary of BKU-Ugrahan stated, “This protest is against the repression by the Haryana government against the farmers of a few unions who had to go to Delhi as part of their Dilli Chalo protest call. Farmers have been attacked with tear gas shells, rubber bullets and water cannons and are getting injured. Hence, we are extending support to them.”

Rajpura, Sunam (close to Shambu and Khanauri borders, respectively), Jethuke village in Bathinda, Moga, Mansa, Malaut, Valla railway crossing in Amritsar, Barnala, Sangrur, Budhlada have been finalised till now. Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan mentioned, “This will affect the Amritsar-Jalandhar-Delhi line, the Mansa-Bathinda-Delhi line, Ludhiana-Ferozepur line, and many other locations.” He responded, “Our rail roko will still continue as per the announcement because it is against the repression of the Haryana government against the farmers, which they have already done,’ when questioned if the matter gets resolved during the discussions between farmers and the union ministers in Chandigarh.

Furthermore, there will be a 4-hour chakka jam on state and national highways from 12 noon to 4 pm in response to the Grameen Bharat Bandh call by Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and Central Trade Unions (CTU) on 16th February. Public buses would be off the road from 6 am to 4 pm.

SKM Punjab has announced that toll plazas will be free of charge for the general public for three hours on 15th February from 11 am to 1 pm. Manjit Singh Dhaner, President of BKU Dakaunda has informed that this act is a form of protest against the police action of Haryana against protesting farmers at Shambhu and Khanauri (Dhaner).

Farmers near the Shambhu border have taken significant steps to prepare for their move forward. They are putting multani mitti on their faces to lessen the impact of tear gas. Furthermore, a lot of them are donning body armour. Farmers soaked sacks in water to combat tear gas shells. At the same time, they have initiated the process of equipping tractors with spraying tanks. Roadway buses from Jind to Delhi are reportedly no longer running. Farmers even pelted stones during clashes with police personnel injuring many people including journalists.

The protests have already been exposed as desire for a separate nation ‘Khalistan’ with an open border with Pakistan as well as overt displays of Hinduphobia and demands for conversion to Sikhism have been vocalised by the radical elements.