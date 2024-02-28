Another shocking incident of vandalism in a Hindu temple has come to light, this time from Punjab’s Ludhiana. The temple vandalized incident reportedly took place on Monday night (26th February). As per reports, some unknown miscreants vandalized the Hindu temple located on the Delhi National Highway near the village of Sahnewal, in Ludhiana.

The incident came to light on Tuesday morning (27th February) when the priest opened the temple and found that several idols were broken. According to reports, the miscreants broke a total of 14 idols with sharp weapons and uprooted the Shivalinga. Images of the vandalism reveal that the miscreants severed the heads of several idols.

How many national media channels or pro-Hindu handles have shared this heartbreaking incident from Ludhiana where all the idols were completely vandalised ?#punjabihindus pic.twitter.com/fndTLAxzgG — PunFact (@pun_fact) February 27, 2024

Subsequently, the priest informed the temple committee members who reached the spot. They then informed the police of the Sahnewal police station about the vandalized temple.

Pandit Bharat Kishore Pandey said that he reached the temple at around 6 am. On reaching the temple, he found that the locks were broken. Several idols including that of Maa Durga and Shani Dev were broken.

The attackers have not been identified as there are no CCTV cameras installed in the temple. The police are analyzing the footage from CCTV cameras installed in factories and other buildings on the highway. A case has been registered under section 295 A.

As per reports, prima facie it appears that crowbars, iron rods, and hammers have been used to smash the idols and ransack the temple

Temple vandalism sparks outrage in the area

The incident sparked outrage among the Hindu community. Leaders of Shiv Sena and other outfits along with police reached the temple.

They expressed outrage against the lax action of the police administration. Shiv Sena leader Bhanu Pratap said that today it is a matter of great shame that the religious sentiments of the Hindu society have been hurt. A few days ago, the head of a cow was found, in that case also the accused had not been caught yet. He added that if the attackers are not caught soon, Shiv Sena Punjab will launch protests.

Hindu leader Amit Kaundal said that temples are being attacked in Punjab every day. In the name of action, the police administration just gives a lollipop (assurances). The festival of Shivratri is coming. Till now no Shivratri committee of the city is reaching the temple to express their anger.

Singer Roshan Prince shared a video where he expressed his grief at the incident and called for strict action against the perpetrators.

He is Roshan Prince, a famous Punjabi singer and he is talking about a temple which was vandalised on Monday night in Ludhiana.



Why no media covered this news? pic.twitter.com/nF3wnT3udj — desi mojito 🇮🇳 (@desimojito) February 28, 2024

After reaching the spot, ACP Guraiqbal Singh said that nearby CCTV cameras were being checked. Stating that it is a very sad incident, he assured that the accused will be caught soon. He, however, urged people to maintain peace.