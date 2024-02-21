Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is currently passing through Uttar Pradesh. On Tuesday, February 21, speaking to the public and Congress workers around him, Rahul Gandhi peddled his usual claims of the central being hostile to OBCs, and Dalits.

“The Ram Mandir is only visited by the likes of PM Modi, Ambani, and Adani. You will see all our billionaires there but not a single person from a backward class or the Dalit community,” Rahul said.

“Your place is only limited to roads for begging while they (Centre’s alleged corporate cronies) keep minting money,” he added.

During the speech, Rahul Gandhi addressed a journalist in public and asked for his name.

“Are you from the media? What is your name? What is the name of the owner of your organisation?” Rahul Gandhi asked the journalist.

When the journalist attempted to say something, Rahul Gandhi’s tone suddenly became aggressive. “Tell his name, what is your owner’s name? Say it”, he was heard saying as the crowd of Congress supporters around him got agitated and hostile against the journalist.

“Is he an OBC? Is your owner a Dalit? No, he is not.” Rahul Gandhi continued as the crowd around the journalist got hostile. He then stopped the Congress workers saying, “No. Don’t beat him up”.

This is serious! This ven0mous clown had literally unleashed his goons on a journalist for not being a Darbari….



His tone was so provocative & then he acted like he didn't want him to get hurt…. pic.twitter.com/llRdKWvS4F — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) February 20, 2024

Gandhi even repeated the old Congressi lie of President Murmu ‘not being invited to Ram Mandir inauguration’ during his public address yesterday.

Rahul claimed that President Draupadi Murmu was deliberately not allowed to visit Ram Mandir during its inauguration last month as she belongs to an Adivasi background.

Addressing a public meeting on the thirty-eighth day of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra here on Tuesday, Rahul said, “In India, the power, resources and wealth are in the hands of 2-3% people while about 90% are deprived of everything. Dalits, backwards, Adivasis and the poor among the general castes, who constitute a huge majority of India’s population, did not have any representation anywhere–be it swanky corporate offices, judiciary, media, private hospitals or educational institutions.”

Taking a further dig at the Centre over the opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya last month, he claimed only the rich and the famous like Adani, Ambani, Amitabh Bhachan and others were seen there, apart from PM Modi.

The truth is that President Murmu was formally invited by a delegation representing the Ram Temple Trust to attend the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. The invitation was extended on 12th January by a delegation comprising Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) working president Alok Kumar, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Ram Lal, and Ram Mandir construction committee chairperson Nripendra Mishra.

However, President Murmu had said that she would soon decide the time to visit Ayodhya. In fact, on 21st January, the President hailed the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony and sent heartfelt wishes to the Prime Minister for making the temple appear into reality.

Meanwhile, the BJP is furious over one of the comments of Rahul Gandhi where he said he saw young men in Varanasi being drunk and lying on roads. He tried to make a point that the youth he saw were drunk and lying on the roads because the government is focused on inviting only powerful people to the Ram Mandir.

Tearing at Rahul over his remark on Varanasi, Union Minister Smriti Irani said, “Rahul has no right to insult the people of Kashi and the youth of Uttar Pradesh. The whole world looks to UP these days for its skillful and talented youth. We don’t expect any apology from Rahul Gandhi as he is a shameless person.”

(With inputs from ANI)