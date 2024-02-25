The Rajasthan Police recently rescued around 125 cattle from the forests along the Gambhir River in Rajasthan’s Karauli district, as informed by the Police on Saturday (24th February). The Police carried out the rescue of these cattle under ‘Operation Nandi’. According to the Police, the cattle smugglers fled from there after noticing Police vehicles adding that a search operation is underway to nab them.

According to reports, a person informed the police that strange noises had been heard for the past few days from the forests along the Gambhir River in Rajasthan’s Karauli. Subsequently, the police began patrolling and searching in the forest. Upon reaching the scene, the police team found around 125 hapless cattle tied in the forest along the Gambhir River. The police then released the cattle.

Karauli district Police Superintendent Sumit Mehra stated that under Operation ‘Nandi,’ a team from the Hindoun City Police station in the New Mandi area freed 100 to 125 cattle from the forests near Khedli Gurjar village along the Gambhir River on Friday night. According to the police, as soon as the operation began, the cattle smugglers fled, and efforts are underway to apprehend them.

In a statement, the SP mentioned that during the search operation in the forests along the Gambhir River near Khedli Gurjar village, the police found 100-125 cows and bulls tied together and in a starving and thirsty condition.

According to him, the villagers reported that the smugglers had gathered these cattle here and were planning to transport them to other states. According to the police, the smugglers likely fled upon seeing police vehicles. The police have handed over 32 cows and 26 bulls to the Banjar Gaushala in Phulwada.

The Karauli district SP stated that further investigation into the matter is underway.

Recently, the Alwar Police had carried out a crackdown operation after a ground report by Dainik Bhaskar journalists had busted a Beef Mandi operating in Kishangarh Bas of district Khairtal-Tijara. While the entire concerned Police Station was attached to the police line (line hazir), 4 Policemen were suspended in the Beef Mandi case. Additionally, the administration also carried out bulldozer action on the beef mandi. As per the FIR, Police booked Ibbar, Aslam, Saddam, Khalid, and others in Alwar’s illegal beef market case.