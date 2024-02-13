Thousands of farmers’ marching towards Delhi could use remote and non-motorable borders of Delhi as potential entry points, according to an intelligence report on the farmers’ protest 2.0. The intel also alerts that the protesting farmers could be eyeing Prime Minister House, and Home Minister Houses as potential protest targets.

Notably, protesting farmers from neighbouring states Haryana and Punjab have been marching towards Delhi to kick off a massive protest in Delhi. More than 200 farmers’ unions, including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, had announced a ‘Delhi Chalo’ march scheduled for 13th February (Tuesday) seeking legal guarantee for MSP and other demands.

Apart from drafting a law on MSP, the protesting farmers have been demanding that India should quit the World Trade Organisation (WTO), halt trade agreements with other nations, and a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 to farmers who attain the age of 60 years among others.

According to the intelligence report, around 1,500 tractors and 500 other vehicles have been mobilised for the farmers’ protest in Punjab alone. These tractors have been modified to convert them into shelters and stays. Additionally, the vehicles are loaded with stocks including food, rations, diesel, and logistics that can last for six months.

The farmers have also planned to come in small groups and hide in gurudwaras, Dharamshala, ashrams, and guest houses around Delhi to hold snap protests, the intel report alerts. The security agencies have also apprehensions that the farmers could potentially carry out protests on sensitive security locations like the residences of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Before the planned Farmers’ protest on 13th February, senior leadership and the core committee of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) had visited Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, and Tamil Nadu to seek support from farmers of the respective states.

Meanwhile, a crucial meeting between farmer leaders and Union ministers to avoid confrontation failed as it concluded without a resolution late at night on Monday. Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal and Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda were among the team holding talks with farmer leaders. Punjab Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal was also present.

As per reports, the talks between the ministers and farmer leaders lasted for over 5 hours but no agreements could be reached. Subsequently, the protesting farmers have proceeded with their ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest today.

Farmers’ Unions are using Shambhu Border (Ambala), Khanori (Jind), and Dabwali (Sirsa) as main points to make entry into the National Capital, Delhi.

To avoid a repeat of ugly scenes witnessed during the farmers’ protest 1.0, police have taken a slew of measures including deploying concrete slabs, iron nails, barricades, barbed wires, and police and paramilitary personnel at Kurukshetra in Haryana to limit large congregations to avoid the potential risk of law and order issues. there are apprehensions that anti-social and anti-India elements may try to exploit the farmers’ protest to create trouble, disharmony, and try to fan secessionist sentiments. Evidently, in a video shared by news agency ANI, one of the tractors was seen donning a flag with a portrait of Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.



The Delhi Police has also imposed Section 144 in the entire Delhi for one month till 12th March while Section 144 has also been imposed in parts of adjoining states Rajasthan and Haryana.

Meanwhile, today as farmers in large numbers marched towards the national capital, the police fired tear gas on the protestors at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border.