In November 2019, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, led by Arvind Kejriwal, launched a scheme to ensure the safety of sanitation workers and the proper management of waste. It was dubbed the ‘Mukhyamantri Septic Tank Safai Yojana.’

As per the plan, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) was to deploy 80 trucks for cleaning and maintaining septic tanks in the National Capital. A series of three Right to Information (RTI) queries filed between 2021 and 2024 reveal contradictory statements made by the DJB.

The RTIs, filed by activist Vivek Pandey, also expose a missing trail of ₹160 crores of taxpayer’s money.

Screengrab of the RTI reply obtained on February 24, 2021

In an RTI reply obtained from the Delhi Jal Board on 24th February 2021, it was informed that ₹5 crores was released by the Delhi government for the ‘Mukhyamantri Septic Tank Safai Yojana’ during 2019-2020.

The Delhi Jal Board had also stated that no funds were utilised for the scheme during the said period. Activist Vivek Pandey filed another RTI query in this regard and obtained a ‘contradictory’ response from the DJB on 17th December 2021.

The RTI reply claimed that the Delhi government allocated ₹50 crores for 2019-2020 and ₹110 crores for the period 2020-2021. This was in complete contrast to the assertion made by the Delhi Jal Board about receiving only ₹5 crores for 2019-2020.

Screengrab of the RTI reply obtained on December 17, 2021

DJB did not explain how funds to the tune of ₹5 crores miraculously became ₹50 crores in ‘retrospect’ for 2019-2020.

If we were to consider the latest revelations of the Delhi Jal Board as the ‘gospel truth’, then, the Delhi government released a total of ₹50 crores (2019-2020) and ₹110 crores for the period 2020-2021 (until 21st November 2021).

Having said that, another RTI query filed by activist Vivek Pandey in January 2024 put the AAP government and the Delhi Jal Board in the dock over the supposed ₹160 crore funds released for ‘Mukhyamantri Septic Tank Safai Yojana.’

Recently,I filed another RTI and got this shocking reply.Delhi Jal Board is now claiming that the Delhi govt never released any funds for 'Mukhyamantri Septic Tank Safai Yojna'



So where is the ₹160 crores that it previously said was disbursed by #Kejriwal govt?#AamAadmiParty pic.twitter.com/AfibiPc3Y2 — Dr Vivek Pandey (@Vivekpandey21) February 12, 2024

Vivek Pandey had sought the following information from the Delhi Jal Board:

Please provide the details of amount of fund release by Delhi Govt. for Mukhyamantri septic tank safai Yojana till Jan. 24. Please provide the details of amount of money spent on Mukhyamantri septic tank safai Yojana till Jan. 24 (Please provide year wise detailed information of expenses) Please provide the details of number of trucks and tanks purchased under mukhyamantri saptic tank safai Yojana also provide details of amount of money spent to purchase these truck and tanks till Jan. 24 (Please provide year wise details) Please provide the details of number of staff working under mukhyamantri septic tank safai Yojana and also provide amount of salary given to them till Jan. 24. (Please provide year wise details)

In a surprising development, the Delhi Jal Board claimed it has never received any funds from the Delhi government for such a scheme. “No such type of budget/ fund received from Delhi government to Delhi Jal Board till date,” the RTI reply dated 5th February 2024 read.

As such, the whereabouts of ₹160 crores, as previously claimed to have been released by the AAP government for the ‘Mukhyamantri Septic Tank Safai Yojana,’ remains unknown.

Disclaimer: This is a developing story. OpIndia will update the report as new information emerges.