On Monday (26th February), Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated railway infrastructure projects worth over Rs. 41,000 crores to the nation. This includes the face-lift of 553 stations that would be redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. As part of it, scores of over-bridges and underpasses across India will also be inaugurated. A day earlier, PM Modi inaugurated Sudarshan Setu, the longest cable-stayed bridge in India, an “Infrastructural marvel”.

As a continuum, the last decade under the Modi government has seen an Infrastructure boom in roads, Railways, waterways, Airports, multi-modal logistical parks, and freight corridors among others. However, the Modi government has been focusing on ‘Sabka Vikas’ taking development to every corner of India.

Canvassing from the mighty Himalayas to the treacherous waters of Brahmaputra or from the ‘line of sight’ of the adversary on LAC, to the re-invigoration of old edifices to face-lift them as tourist hotspots, the Modi government has been literally and figuratively bridging North-South, East-West and the forgotten treasure chest, the North-East. Highlighting the same becomes important at a time when the opposition is adamant about widening the fault lines based on caste, religion, or region.

Here are examples of ten stellar bridges built under the Modi government that have been bridging geographical and societal divides in addition to bringing prosperity and enabling ease of connectivity for Indians.

Sudarshan Setu

The Modi government on 25th February inaugurated the longest cable-stayed bridge in India and changed its name from ‘Signature bridge’ to ‘Sudarshan Setu’. Notably, Sudarshan Chakra is the main weapon of Bhagwan Shri Krishna.

The bridge connects Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka island. It has a length of 2.32 KM and has been built at a cost of around Rs 980 crores. It has a unique design that features a footpath adorned with verses of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and images of Bhagwan Krishna on both sides. Before the bridge, the devotees faced hardships in reaching Beyt Dwarka and only relied on boat transport which comes with its own restrictions.

Atal Setu

Not long ago, the state of Maharashtra had witnessed the stalling of critical infrastructure development projects like the Metro Car shed project in the name of the politically stirred ‘Save Aarey forest’ protest under the Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

However, post-MVA, the BJP-led NDA government revived the earlier projects giving a renewed impetus to the Infrastructure development in the state. The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) or Atal Setu, inaugurated by PM Modi on 12th January could be an apt mascot of prosperity and infrastructure for a nation that is poised to become a developed economy in the foreseeable future.

The Atal Setu is the longest sea bridge in India and ranks 12th longest globally. It has been named after former prime minister and BJP veteran Atal Bihari Vajpayee. This six-lane bridge is 21.8 km in length and has been constructed at the cost of Rs 18000 crore. It reduces the travel time between Mumbai and Pune Expressway.

The stark contrast in the pace of infrastructure development between the Modi-led BJP government and Congress-led governments could be gauged from the fact that the Atal Setu project had been in the works since the 1990s, and multiple attempts had been made to develop it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the project’s foundation stone in December 2016, then construction began in April 2018 on three civil packages.

Chenab Rail Arch Bridge

The reformed landscape in the terrorism-hit valleys of Jammu and Kashmir could stand out as one of the biggest transformative stories of peace and prosperity in modern India’s history. Once hailed as a ‘heaven on earth’, the wounds of the residents in the region were left to fester and a sense of alienation and separatism had taken actionable measures – including ‘seceding’ mentally to neighbouring Islamic nations and picking arms.

With the inauguration of several strategically important bridges and tunnels, the residents have been achieving all-weather connectivity, a surge in tourism, and a reduction in expenses due to shortened trips. For security forces, the bridges have ensured the protection of the supply lines.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 20th February inaugurated multiple projects in Jammu and Kashmir, including the Chenab Bridge. The Chenab Bridge is the world’s highest single-arch railway bridge. It is a majestic example of an engineering marvel showcasing the infrastructure prowess of new India, and a bold statement of the country’s ambitions.

The bridge is taller than the Eiffel Tower in Paris and this project is considered the biggest civil-engineering challenge by any railway project in India’s recent history. It stands at the height of 1,178 feet above the riverbed, that is, it is 35 metres taller than Paris’ tourist icon, the Eiffel Tower. It is built over River Chenab in J&K with a cost of around Rs 14,000 crore. It connects Bakkal and Kauri in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir and forms a crucial link from Katra to Banihal.

It was approved in 2003 and contracted in 2008. The Railways carried out tests for high-velocity winds, extreme temperatures, earthquake resilience, and the impact of rising water levels on hydrology to ensure the stability and safety of the world’s highest bridge.

Bridge near Galwan in the face of belligerent China to safeguard troop movement

Apart from aesthetic and civilian ease, the Modi government has also laid special emphasis on ensuring the safety of the troop movement and securing their supply line.

In June 2020, the engineers of the Indian Army completed the construction of a 60-metre bridge over the Galwan River in eastern Ladakh. It would strengthen India’s control of the region by enabling the Indian troops to move across the river and provide a shield to the 255 KM strategic road from Darbuk to Daulat Beg Oldie, the final post south of the Karakoram Pass. The four-span bridge is situated three kilometres east of the Shyok river-Galwan confluence. The flashpoint-PP14 where violent clashes erupted between Indian and Chinese soldiers, is located further 2 km east of the Bailey bridge.

The construction of the bridge was completed in the wake of belligerence displayed by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in a bid to discourage the Indian Army from completing the project.

Under-construction 6-lane extra-dosed cable-stayed bridge on Ganga River in Bihar

In December 2023, the Modi government approved the construction of a 4.56 km long, 6-lane bridge on the Ganga River. It will be built with the approximate project cost of Rs 3,064.45 crore and connect two Districts namely Patna at Digha on the south side and Saran on the north side across River Ganga, Bihar. The work is expected to be completed in 42 months from the appointed date.

Abridging ‘dil ki duri’ with the Northeast

After coming to power, PM Modi changed the dynamics of how the Centre framed its policy and made it a more people-centric and decentralised governance style where the Northeast took center stage. This includes changing the policy paradigm from ‘Look East’ and ‘Act East’ to ‘Act Fast and First for Northeast’, and PM Modi directing Union Ministers to station for days on a frequent basis in North Eastern states. PM Modi is reducing the geographical as well as sentimental (Dil ki duri) distances that cropped up after years of neglect by the Congress-ruled states and partly because of difficult terrain.

Under the Modi government, the North East has seen a major facelift in connectivity with the Central part of India. For this, an ‘expanding number’ of new airports, railway routes, and alternate waterways are coming up for the Northeastern states.

Here are the major projects abridging Northeastern states to the rest of India:

Dhola-Sadiya Bridge

The Dhola-Sadiya Bridge in Assam is the longest bridge in India. It is named after Bhupen Hazarika and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi on 26 May 2017. It connects the villages of Dhola and Sadiya in Tinsukia district in Assam. It is also the first permanent road connecting north Assam and east Arunachal Pradesh.

The feasibility study for the project was first conducted under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 2003. The project was then approved in 2009, 6 years after the feasibility study was started, and construction finally began in 2011. However, due to delays, the project which was set to be completed by 2015 was delayed to 2017.

Bhupen Hazarika Setu ~ An engineering marvel, which has brought Arunachal and Assam closer!



A testimony to Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's commitment to develop Northeast.



Watch The Panoramic Aerial View of India's Bridge Over Water! pic.twitter.com/snhZVuvrFZ — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) March 30, 2023

Bogibeel Bridge

On 25th December 2018, PM Modi inaugurated the Bogibeel Bridge over the Brahmaputra River in Assam. With a length of around 4.94 kilometers, it is India’s longest Rail cum Road bridge. The bridge has a three-lane road on the top deck, while the deck below carries two broad gauge railway tracks. This is around 100 km away from India’s longest bridge, the 9.76 km long Dhola-Sadiya bridge over the Lohit River, one of the three rivers that form the Brahmaputra River.

Siyom bridge

Just like in Jammu and Kashmir, in North East, several Infrastructure projects are built keeping in mind the strategic requirements of the Indian armed forces, especially after the misadventures of our Northern neighbour China.

For military assistance, in January 2023, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the strategically important Siyom bridge in Arunachal Pradesh. It is a 100-metre steel arch bridge on the Along-Yingkiong Road and a resolute symbol of Infrastructure development coming up across the northeast, particularly Arunachal Pradesh.

It was constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) under the project Brahmank. Notably, the BRO has four projects in Arunachal Pradesh – Arunank, Vartak, Brahmank, and Udayak. Through these four projects, the BRO maintains and develops infrastructure in the difficult geographical terrain and strategically important areas of this state.

The bridge was dedicated to the nation after the Chinese were handed a humiliation and their adventurism in the Tawang sector was thwarted, a month earlier.

Building bridges over the treacherous waters of Brahmaputra

The 2.9 km long Bridge built over the Lohit River was opened in January 2017. This was the new Sariaghat Bridge or the second Sariaghat Bridge. The old Saraighat bridge was started by Britishers in 1910 and opened in 1962. It is parallel to the rail cum road Saraighat Bridge and was built to ease the traffic congestion in the area. This bridge over the Brahmaputra River lies in the Kamrup district of Assam and connects the capital city of Guwahati.

In November 2021, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that three more bridges would be coming up on Bhramaputra in the next five years. The upcoming three bridges include bridges connecting Narengi-Kuruwa, the under-construction Guwahati- North Guwahati bridge, and the Palashbari-Sualkuchi bridge.

Glass skywalk on Sikkim’s Singshore Suspension Bridge

India’s first glass skywalk was inaugurated in 2018. It is built in Sikkim’s Pelling and situated right opposite the 137-foot statue of Chenrezig. It is located at 7,200 ft above sea level. After receiving confirmation from the Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East Region (PM Jiwain), the old bridge was slated to undergo remodeling and reconstruction to become a glass skywalk. The old Singshore Bridge was originally constructed in 1993 and it holds a significant place on the tourism map of West Sikkim.

(Image Source – Walk Another Mile)

Nonetheless, these are ten picks from scores of bridges that have been built across the country or are under construction. Undoubtedly, they are works of brilliance like the Signature Bridge in Delhi but the aforementioned have been included to buttress ‘Sabka Vikas’ bridging the gap in India’s infrastructure and connectivity, and bringing people together.

It is pertinent to note that Infrastructure development is not just about building roads, bridges, and superstructures, it’s also about building opportunity and hope, empowering communities that had been left behind, and supporting them to reach their full potential. Through a visible transformative change in the Infrastructure, the Modi government has been harnessing the dormant power of a sleeping giant and moving towards the goal of tapping the full potential of development in the country.

From the times of romanticisation and exaggeration of stories of hardships like Grannies crossing mountains and tidal waves to reach far-off schools or earn a livelihood, India has leapfrogged and arrived at a stage where it is sharing tales of Infrastructure prowess and not just reaching the last man left out in the queue in remote, unmotorable routes. It is excelling in the art, building first and best among the line, thinking big, and setting examples for its billion-strong population.

Asserting a significant change from times of hardships and a palpable, metastasising sense of alienation, the Modi government is bridging the hearts and minds of every community left behind. The above bridges are the pillars of ‘Sabka Vikas’, extending arms of brotherhood and prosperity.