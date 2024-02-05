A day after the Gujarat police arrested Salman Azhari in connection to his hate speech against the Hindu community, several old videos of the radical Islamic preacher went viral on Monday (5th February).

The videos were shared on X (formerly Twitter) by popular user ‘Incognito (@incognito_qfs)’. In the videos posted by him, Salman Azhari was seen addressing his radical supporters and making extremely Hinduphobic remarks.

He was seen mocking Hindus as lovers of ‘cow dung (gobar).’ Salman Azhari was heard saying, “I want to thank Allah that he did not make me obsessed with gobar (cow dung). I am thankful to Allah for not considering gobar as beautiful (noor).”

Thread 🧵#MuftiSalmanAzhari is a repeat offender and regularly makes hate speeches against Hindus.



1. Using Anti Hindu slurs to appease his followers. pic.twitter.com/9NEqGA5HNY — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) February 5, 2024

The hate preacher was seen asking his followers to teach their children about executing ‘Jihad’ and occupying temples belonging to the Hindus.

“Do not tell your children to act according to the circumstances. Teach them that we are going through a test today and if Allah wants someday, we will give azaan from idol-worshipping places (temples) built on mosques (disputed claim).” he was heard saying.

2. Asking muslims to teach their children to wait for opportunity and do Jihad at the right moment. pic.twitter.com/XhkYHL9tRv — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) February 5, 2024

Salman Azhari was also seen glorifying Mughal tyrant Aurangzeb and mocking the atrocities committed by him against the Hindu community.

“Whenever we take the name of Aurangzeb, some people start having problems. I do not know how badly Aurangzeb beat them that they still feel the pain today,” the Islamist said in one video.

3. Mocking Hindus. He very well knows Aurangzeb killed thousands of Hindus & destroyed hundreds of temples. pic.twitter.com/jTtPcvQOl8 — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) February 5, 2024

He had also fantasised about harming India, similar to Pakistanis, through ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind.’ Azhari claimed, “Ghazwa-e-end will happen when the end (qayamat) will come close. Hadiths have said that Prophet himself will join that fight. This means that Prophet will be alive till the end and carry out this war against Hind (India).”

4. Fantasizing about Ghazwa-e-Hind which means ultimate conquest of Bharat by Jihadis. pic.twitter.com/1L5b8iaGLE — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) February 5, 2024

Salman Azhari and his viral video

On Wednesday (31st January) evening, Mufti Salman Azhari made derogatory remarks against the Hindu community during his 56-minute-long speech in Junagadh city of Gujarat.

In the contentious video that went viral on social media, the radical Islamic preacher was heard saying, “Abhi to karbala ka akhiri maidan baqi hai…Kuch der ki khamoshi hai, fir shore ayega… Aaj kutton ka wakt hai, kal hamara daur ayega (The final battle of Karbala is yet to come… a moment of silence, then there will be noise again. The dogs are having their time today. Our time will come tomorrow).”

His provocative remarks against the Hindus were applauded by his supporters, who yelled ‘Labbek ya Rasulullah’ in unison. But this was not the only genocidal comment made by Salman Azhar on that day.

“Aaj Kutton Ka Wakt Hai, Hamara Daur Ayega”: Video of Mufti Salman Azhari’s hate speech in Junagadh goes viral, action sought pic.twitter.com/FFqabYMXGY — OpIndia.com (@OpIndia_com) February 2, 2024

Prior to his ‘dog reference’, Salman Azhari spoke in the context of the Ram Mandir Pran Prathiostha at Ayodhya and the legal battle surrounding the disputed Gyanvapi Masjid in Varanasi.

“If you keep idols inside a mosque, then, it will not become an idol-worshipping place (referring to temples),” he had stated. Azhari defended the tendency of Islamic invaders to appropriate religious structures of non-Muslims and pagans.

“You have kept 1 idol ( at Ram Mandir) but there were 360 idols at Kaaba. Even then, the Kaaba belonged to the Muslims. This did not atop the Islamic pilgrimage of Hajj,” he continued.

"masjid me ek butt rakh dene se masjid buttkhana nahi banti. tumne ek rakha hai kaabey me toh 360 rakhey they lekin tab bhi kaaba kaaba hi tha"



"jab maidan khula rehta hai toh, waha kutton ka raj ho jata hai"



This is the obvious context of Ayodhya & Kashi.@GujaratPolice

2/2 pic.twitter.com/MXzJTM7Lgk — The Hawk Eye (@thehawkeyex) February 2, 2024

“…Dear Muslims, the revolution will begin from your homes. They (Hindus) do not have the courage to convert your mosques to idol-worshipping places (referring to temples). You have yourself abandoned the mosques,” Azhari further added.

While referring to the Hindus as ‘dogs’, he emphasised, “We have a saying – When the ground is left open, dogs take over the place. But if you keep using the ground, then, they won’t become the shelter for dogs.”

Arrest of Salman Ahzari

Following his speech, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against him. On Sunday (4th February), a team of Gujarat police reached Mumbai and arrested Salman Azhari in connection to his genocidal comments.

The cops also obtained a 2-day transit remand to take the Islamic hate preacher to Junagadh in Gujarat. As expected, Muslim ‘journalists’ came to defend Azhari on social media and seek his immediate release.

Islamists also gathered outside the Ghatkopar police station and tried to intimidate the police into releasing the hate preacher.