Apart from the sexual exploitation of a large number of women in Sandeshkhali, TMC strongman Sheikh Shahjahan is also accused of grabbing land in the area. And now it has emerged that he had grabbed an entire playground for two years, preventing the local youths from playing in the public ground. Sheikh Shahjahan and his goons had illegally occupied the Rishi Aurobindo Mission ground in the area, constructed a wall around it preventing entry of people by locking the gate, and hosted sports tournaments on it. However, as the protests led by women against the TMC goons intensifies in Sandeshkhali, the ground was freed yesterday, in a damage control move by the government.

The police were in action soon after Director General (DG) Rajeev Kumar departed for Kolkata on the 22nd of February morning. The Rishi Aurobindo Mission ground which was unjustly seized by TMC leaders Sheikh Shahjahan, Shibu Hazra and their goons has been liberated from their occupation. Basirhat District Superintendent of Police Hussain Mehdi Rehman took the initiative to free the property in Sandeshkhali on the morning of 22nd February. He went to the location along with other police personnel. All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) MLA Sukumar Mahato from Sandeshkhali also accompanied them.

The lock was broken and Sheikh Shahjahan’s name was removed from the gate and the wall built around the encroachment before returning the parcel of land to the locals after a long time. This playground is located on a few acres of land in Sandeshkhali’s Karnakhali. It is owned by an organization called Rishi Aurobindo Mission and they look after it. However, a few years ago Sheikh Shahjahan and his henchmen took over it. They didn’t allow youngsters to enter the land other than during the tournament they hosted. The goons also cut several trees on the ground.

As per locals, former Jamidars of the area had donated the plot for public use and it was named Rishi Aurobindo Mission Maidan. But in 2022, Shahjahan’s held a football tournament on the ground, and then they grabbed it. They locked the main gate of the ground, and the ground became the property of ‘Sheikh Shahjahan Fan Club’, illegally.

The residents of the hamlet were furious with the illegal confiscation but couldn’t protest out of fear as they were intimidated and assaulted otherwise. As a result, they were forced to endure everything in silence.

Many complaints were raised including the reckless falling and smuggling of big trees close to the playground and the devastation of crops by clearing farmers’ fields and dumping saline water there. The men and women of the neighbourhood were frightened of Sheikh Shahjahan’s might, viciousness and brutality.

The government’s Problem-Solving Public Relations body received grievances requesting the return of the land from the accused’s unlawful possession. The police administration proceeded to release the territory following receipts of the complaints and took action after DG Rajeev Kumar left Sandeshkhali. This is considered to be a crucial development in the matter. However, the locals are afraid since Sheikh Shahjahan continues to be missing.

After the encroachment was removed, trees were planted along the boundary of the ground and the authorities gifted footballs and jerseys to village children. A wall on one side of the land that bore the words “Sheikh Shahjahan Fan Club” was also taken down. The authorities also painted over the walls where the words “Sheikh Shahjahan Fan Club” were written.

Sandeshkhali Trinamool MLA Sukumar Mahat planted saplings in the ground after the police action. The ground was decorated with blue and white balloons. The lawmaker also gifted jerseys to the youth. However, he claimed that the site was not occupied and the wall was erected for the sake of tournaments only. On the other hand, villagers asserted, “They had no right to enter that ground.”

On 8th February this year, hundreds of women in Sandeshkhali took to the streets to protest against land grabbing, non-payment of wages and sexual violence committed by Trinamool Congress goon Sheikh Shahjahan and his two aides Shiba Prasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar.

The women attacked his illicitly obtained properties and set fire to a poultry farm owned by TMC leader Shiba Prasad Hazra. They also surrounded the Sandeshkali police station and demanded the immediate arrest of the trio. The agitation in the village lasted for 3 days. On 17th February, the police arrested Shibu Prasad Hazra over land grabbing and sexual exploitation of women in Sandeshkhali. The primary accused Sheikh Shahjahan is still on the run from the law enforcement authorities.