Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman who illegally entered India and said that she is in love with an Indian citizen named Sachin Meena, now has expressed her wish to walk to Ayodhya from Noida. Haider apparently wants to walk to Ayodhya to worship Lord Rama at recently inaugurated Ram Mandir.

Haider, who is now married to Sachin Meena, now identifies herself as a Hindu and has sought permission from the Uttar Pradesh government to allow her walk to Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir. She has expressed her wish to go to Ayohdya for Ram Lalla’s darshan.

As per the reports, Seema Haider said that she and Sachin’s family want to visit Ayodhya and worship Lord Rama at the recently inaugurated Ram Mandir. Haider and Meena currently stay in Rabupura village of Greater Noida, from where Ayodhya is 645 km. Haider’s advocate AP Singh, who is struggling to get Indian citizenship for the Pakistani woman, said that the legal procedures required for Haider’s visit are being taken care of.

“She has sought permission from the state government to allow her visit to the Ram Mandir. Some legal procedures would be required if her wish has to be fulfilled. We are looking into it,” Singh said.

Seema Haider is also said to have conducted a Sundarkand Path on Wednesday (14th February) instead of celebrating Valentine’s Day. Earlier, she also participated in several Hindu rituals. She opines that she is in love with Hindu rituals and that she used to follow them secretly when she was in Pakistan.

In August last year, Pakistan citizen Seema had raised the Tricolour ahead of India’s Independence Day. The video of the incident had gone viral over the internet in which Seema could be seen wearing a tricolour saree and donning a Hindu religious headband with ‘Jay Mata Di’ written on it. She also had raised slogans against Pakistan and said, ‘Pakistan Murdabad’ with a big smile on her face.

Seema Haider, a 30-year-old mother of four from Pakistan, made headlines after she entered India illegally through Nepal to live with Sachin Meena, whom she met online. The tale of Seema and Sachin caused security concerns, as it is unclear who Seema really is. Seema arrived in India on May 13, and moved to Greater Noida to live with Sachin. Police detained Seema, who was later released on bail. The woman’s story has been grabbing media headlines ever since.